TVS Motor Q2 revenue grows 28% , EBITDA at 31%

TVS Motor Company’s operating revenue grew by 28 per cent at Rs 7,219 crore for the quarter that ended September 2022 as against Rs 5,619 crore reported in the same period a year ago. The Operating EBITDA grew by 31 per cent at Rs 737 crore for the second quarter of 2022-23 as against EBITDA of Rs 563 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22. The Company’s EBITDA margin for the quarter is at 10.2 per cent as against the EBITDA margin of 10 per cent reported in the second quarter of 2021-22.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 12 per cent registering 10.27 Lakh units in the September quarter as against 9.17 lakh units registered last year.

Motorcycle sales grew 9 per cent registering 4.77 lakh units in the September quarter as against 4.39 Lakh units in Q2 FY21.

The Company recorded two-wheeler exports of 2.52 lakh units in Q2 FY22 as against 2.70 lakh units in Q2 FY21. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 7 per cent registering 0.51 lakh units as against 0.47 lakh units during Q2 FY21.

Scooter sales included electric scooter sales of 15,645 units in Q2 FY22 as against 1,955 units in the same quarter last year.

The total two-wheeler sales of the Company for the half-year ended September 2022 grew by 23 per cent registering 18.38 lakh units as against 14.88 lakh units recorded in the half-year ended September 2021.

The total three-wheeler sales for the half-year ended September 2022 grew by 12 per cent registering 0.97 lakh units as against 0.86 lakh units registered in the half-year ended September 2021.

The total export of two and three-wheelers for the half-year ended September 2022 is 6.36 lakh units as against 6.43 lakh units in the half-year ended September 2021.

During the quarter, the Company launched TVS Ronin - a ‘Modern-Retro’ motorcycle, the new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 with SmartXonnectTM. The Company also launched the TVS iQube Electric scooter in three variants that it claims comes loaded with the best-in-class on-road range of 140 km on a single charge.



