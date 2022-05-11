Two-wheeler sales up 15% in April, passenger vehicles drop 4%: SIAM

The total number of Passenger Vehicles (PVs) sold in India in April 2022 stands below April 2017, reveals the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in its latest monthly sales report. Even though the total vehicle wholesales across segments in April 2022 have expanded by 11.85 per cent, the sales figures are still below normal levels, SIAM added.

SIAM also revealed that as per the latest April 2022 data, the two-wheeler sales were below April 2012 and three-wheelers sales are less than 50 per cent of April 2016 figures.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, in a statement, said, “Sales of Passenger Vehicles is still below the April 2017 figures, while Two Wheelers are even below the April 2012 figures. Three-Wheelers are yet to reach normal levels, as sales are still less than 50 per cent of April 2016 figures.”

The Indian automobile industry recorded total sales of 1,421,241 units in April 2022 as against 1,270,604 during the same period last year. This figure includes PVs, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and quadricycles sold in India.

Menon further added, “Manufacturers are working hard to manage the supplier ecosystem with agility and flexibility, as supply-side challenges continues for the industry. Further, manufacturers are also monitoring the likely impact on demand, due to the recent hike in repo-rates, as it would increase the lending rates to the customers.”

Total domestic PV sales in April 2022 dropped almost 4 per cent to 251,581 units against 261,633 units in the same period last year. However, the three-wheeler sales for the domestic industry rose 51.1 per cent to 20,938 units in April 2022 compared to 13,856 during the corresponding month of last year.

The total exports decreased by over 6 per cent to 487,833 units in April 2022 as against 520,281 in April last year.

Passenger car sales were down 20 per cent to 112,857 units in April 2022 as against 141,194 units during the corresponding month of last year. The sales of Utility Vehicles (UVs) increased 16.8 per cent to 127,213 units in April 2022 compared to 108,871 in April last year.

Owing to the low base of last year, two-wheeler sales increased 15.4 per cent to 1,148,696 units during the month under review, as compared to 995,115 units in April 2021. While scooter sales grew to 374,556 units in April 2022, motorcycle sales were up at 735,360 units.

Interestingly, the number of quadricycles sold in the country has increased 100 per cent to 26 units in April 2022, as against none in April 2021.

It should also be noted that SIAM doesn’t include data from automakers like BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors and Volvo.