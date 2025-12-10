Rs 8 lakh crore wiped out in 3 days as Sensex, Nifty extend slide ahead of Fed decision

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped for a third straight session on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision later today. Selling in heavyweight stocks such as Eternal, Trent, and Bahrti Airtel pressured the indices and kept overall market sentiment subdued.

At close, the Sensex declined 275.01 points, or 0.32%, to close at 84,391.27, while the Nifty lost 81.65 points, or 0.32%, to settle at 25,758.

Indian equity markets witnessed a severe downturn over the last three sessions, triggering a sharp erosion in investor wealth. The steep correction wiped out approximately Rs 8 lakh crore from the BSE market capitalisation, dragging the figure down to Rs 463 lakh crore. This marks a significant slide from the record valuation of Rs 471 lakh crore observed just before the sell-off on Friday, December 5.

Eternal topped Sensex laggards, dropping 2.86% to Rs 283.35. Trent followed with a 1.79% fall. Other major losers included Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tech Mahinidra and UltraTech Cement, which settled 1.10%, 0.92%, 0.84% and 0.83% down, respectively.

Five stocks, namely, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Eternal and Infosys, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.

On the sectoral front, the BSE IT fell 0.90% to settle at 36,513.19. The BSE Capital Goods index also ended in the red, 0.99% lower, to close the session at 65,909.02.

Overall, of the 4,337 actively traded BSE stocks, 1,896 closed higher, 2,295 declined, and 146 remained unchanged. During the session, 74 stocks touched their 52-week highs, while 136 fell to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 191 scrips hit their upper circuits, and 139 were locked in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said global equity markets remained volatile as rising Japanese bond yields and signals of monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan unsettled investors. These developments, he noted, are reinforcing risk-off sentiment across emerging markets and prompting participants to turn more cautious in the near term.

“Focus now shifts to the upcoming US Fed meeting, where a 25-bps rate cut is widely expected. However, internal divisions and mixed economic indicators may temper expectations for further rate cuts in 2026. Indian markets mirrored global caution, weighed down by persistent FII outflows, rupee weakness, and uncertainty surrounding U.S.–India trade negotiations despite ongoing discussions. In the near term, market direction will be influenced by central bank cues and clarity on trade developments." Nair said.