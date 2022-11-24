Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launched in India at Rs 3.8 lakh; check variants, features

Ultraviolette has launched its first electric bike the F77 in India. This comes after a series of delays in launch due to the pandemic. The company has finally taken the wraps off its product and has announced its pricing as well as availability.

The Ultraviolette F77 is being pitched as a high-performance electric bike that can deliver a range of up to 307 km in ideal driving conditions. The Ultraviolette F77 comes in three variants and two battery capacity options.

Ultraviolette F77 Limited edition electric bike

Ultraviolette F77 Price and Availability

The Ultraviolette F77 has been priced in the range of Rs 3,80,000 to Rs 5,50,000. It has been launched in three variants: F77, F77 Recon and F77 Limited.

The deliveries for the F77 will begin in January for buyers in Bengaluru. The company has claimed that the bike will be made available in other cities in a phased manner. The bookings for the same are open at a price of Rs 10,000.

Variants and Prices Variants Price (ex-showroom) F77 Rs 3,80,000 F77 Recon Rs 4,55,000 F77 Limited Rs 5,50,000

The company has claimed that the standard F77 will be available with an EMI cost of around Rs 9,500 a month while the Recon variant will be available for Rs 11,000 per month.

