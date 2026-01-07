Kalyan Jewellers shares jump nearly 7% after Q3 update; details here

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd surged as much as 6.87 per cent in Wednesday's trade after recording a strong business update for the recently concluded quarter, highlighting robust growth across its India, international and digital operations. Last checked, the stock was up 3.77 per cent at Rs 519. Despite the recent bounce, the stock has corrected 28.21 per cent over the past one year.

In its regulatory filing, the jewellery retailer said, "The recently concluded quarter has been a very encouraging one, recording consolidated revenue growth of approximately 42 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous financial year." The company attributed the performance largely to sustained consumer demand and healthy same-store sales growth across markets.

India operations remained the key growth driver during the quarter. Kalyan Jewellers stated, "Our India operations witnessed revenue growth of approximately 42 per cent during Q3 FY2026 as compared to Q3 FY2025, driven primarily by strong festive demand."

The company added that demand momentum continued even after the festive season, noting, "Demand during the period after Diwali also continued to remain robust despite volatility in gold prices." Growth was broad-based, spanning both plain gold and studded jewellery segments. The quarter also saw strong operating metrics, with the company reporting, "The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 27 per cent."

International operations also delivered steady growth. According to the update, "Our international operations recorded revenue growth of approximately 36 per cent for the recently concluded quarter when compared to the same period during the previous financial year."

Technically, the stock traded above the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 67.01. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 58.29/57.74 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 12.37. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 8.93/9.02 with a return on equity (RoE) of 21.22. As per Trendlyne data, Kalyan Jewellers has a one-year beta of 1.78, indicating high volatility.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 62.78 per cent stake in the jeweller.