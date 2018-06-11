Volkswagen launches Sport Edition of Polo, Ameo, Vento in India

Volkswagen has launched a Sport Edition for its popular cars Vento, Polo and Ameo. The special edition of the three cars will feature a glossy black roof foil and side foil along with some changes to the exteriors. The cars will also have a black rear spoiler and a carbon finish ORVM cap. However, there are no mechanical changes to the cars and the prices of the cars remain same as well.

Volkswagen India on Twitter posted, "Are you sport enough to handle them? Introducing the Volkswagen Sport Edition."

The Polo comes with a new 1-litre, three-cylinder MPI engine and is more efficient than the older 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which the company had discontinued. The old 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine gave a mileage of 16.47 kmpl according to ARAI test results, whereas the new smaller 1-litre MPI petrol engine gives 18.78 kmpl mileage. The new engine, though smaller than the earlier one, offers the same power of 75 bhp. The new 1-litre engine of the Polo Sport has a maximum torque of 95Nm.

The new Ameo Sport also gets the same engine as the Polo and produces the same power as in the Polo. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Volkswagen carlines endows the characteristics of the #BeASport campaign, offering the precision, power and performance as demanded by the Indian customers. With our special editions, we aim to reinstate the cheer, fun and the spirit of driving among our prospective customers this sports season."

The Volkswagen Vento Sport also comes with new features which will appeal to the customers. The car comes with a new set of 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, which is one of the most striking new features. The Vento comes with smoked LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs and side foils and sticker. The vehicle also sports a black spoiler on the tailgate. Volkswagen has also added a 'Sport' badge in chrome on the fenders of the car.

In January, the company talked about its plans to invest around 1 billion Euros (over Rs 7,800 crore) in India over the next five years with an aim to develop six new models.