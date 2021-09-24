Will issue order on flex fuel engines in next 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari

Automobile makers will soon have to design and manufacture vehicles that are compatible to run on multiple fuel configurations. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has indicated that a policy regarding vehicles powered by flexible fuel engine can come in the next 3 to 4 months.

“I am going to issue an order in the next three to four months, in which carmakers – from BMW, Mercedes to Tata and Mahindra- will be asked to make flex engines,” Gadkari said at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a Pune flyover. He added that he has asked two-wheeler makers Bajaj and TVS to introduce flex engines in their vehicles.

The Union Minister also added that he has instructed these manufacturers to not approach him until and unless they install flex engines in their vehicles. The MP from Nagpur also mentioned that he would like to alleviate the use of petrol and diesel in his lifetime.

“I have a wish. I would like to stop the petrol and diesel use in the country in my lifetime and our farmers can give the alternative to this in the form of ethanol,” he noted. The Union Minister, who is also in-charge of the MSMEs ministry, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three ethanol pumps in Pune to help the farming community and the sugar industry in the state.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

