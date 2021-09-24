Tata Motors rings in 10,000 EV customers; ramps up charging infrastructure

Automobile giant Tata Motors onboarded its 10,000th EV customer on September 24 (Friday). These first 10,000 EVs were booked by early adopters and due to this, Tata Motors has a viable plan for the future. With more than 70 per cent share in the EV market, Tata Motors surpassed the 1,000 unit volume in August 2021.

The Mumbai-based automaker also upscaled its charging infrastructure with more than 700 installations across 120 cities in India. Tata Motors is making the switch to electric vehicles by enlisting the help of Tata Power, Tata Motors Finance, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp and Croma via its e-mobility ecosystem—The Tata UniEVerse.

“The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their continued trust in the brand. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow,” said Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit President Shailesh Chandra.

Tata Motors recently rolled out its second EV in the personal vehicle segment – Tigor EV. The Tigor EV comes with a GNCAP 4-star rating for adult and child occupation protection. It also launched its first product under the XPRES brand XPRES T electric sedan exclusively for fleet customers.

