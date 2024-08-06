Windsor EV to reach more than 80% localization: JSW MG Motor's Chaba

The upcoming Windsor EV by JSW MG Motor India is likely to reach more than 80% localisation level, Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India told reporters on Tuesday. JSW MG Motor India currently has two electric vehicles in the domestic market– MG ZS EV and MG Comet EV. According to Chaba, the current localisation level in ZS EV is 30-40% owing to higher import duties, and 60% in Comet EV.

“Our endeavour would be for the new product (Windsor EV) for localisation to go up to 80% plus. I know it will take some time. Obviously at the start of the operation it will be less. But ultimately we want to take it 80% plus,” says Chaba.

Electric vehicles accounted for 40% of the company’s sales in July. Responding to a query by Business Today, Chaba said that import duty cuts announcement in the union budget, as well as a decline in lithium-ion battery prices in the international market has led to some rationalisation in the EV prices in the domestic market. “When we started our business, we were importing EV batteries. Then we started assembling the batteries. So as we speak, we are assembling the batteries in our plant. And also, there are 2-3 partners within India who are supplying us the batteries for the comet as well as for the New Windsor. As far as the cell is concerned, lithium-ion cells get imported. Every automobile manufacturer is importing the cells. And the cell prices are subject to those price fluctuations of lithium and other minerals. Cell prices have gone down, and that's why some rationalisation of EV prices have happened in our country in the last few months. So we have also passed on the benefit to the consumer,” says Chaba.

Notably, going forward these two factors would help them locally procure batteries from JSW Group through the partnership, according to Chaba.

“Our joint venture partner, JSW, has already announced that they will also get into cell manufacturing. So once they get into cell manufacturing, then it means we can buy the cell from the JSW group through our partnership. Then instead of depending on the import, we can buy it locally. And that's what the total supply chain, integration and localization plan is, which has been announced by JSW,” says Chaba.

Meanwhile, in order to bolster its presence in the country’s EV ecosystem, the manufacturer of ZS and Comet EV today launched eHUB claiming it to be the industry’s first and largest charging platform by an OEM (original equipment manufacturer). According to Chaba, eHUB displays the country’s 80% charging stations and network in the platform. Through the platform, EV users can locate as well as check the pricing at the EV charging stations.

The company also launched Project REVIVE, focused on repurposing EV batteries beyond cars; EVPEDIA, touted to be the first dedicated educational and knowledge platform for electric car users; and the MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP), which will be standard in all upcoming MG vehicles.