World's largest e-scooter plant: Bhavish Aggarwal shares video, visuals of Ola Future Factory

Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday, March 8, tweeted the pictures and video of Ola Future Factory, which he says will be the largest two-wheeler plant in the world.

With an annual capacity of 10 million units, the 10 production lines at the plant are expected to grind out 1 scooter every 2 seconds (at full capacity). The facility, located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, when ready will manufacture 10 million e-scooters every year. Ola will invest around Rs 2,000 crore in the plant.

"Sharing our vision of the Ola Futurefactory! With 10M units/yr, it'll be the largest 2W factory in the world, 15% of world's capacity! With 3000+ robots, it'll be the most advanced & with 100 acres of forest, carbon negative operations, it'll be the most sustainable. @OlaElectric," Aggarwal tweeted.

With an aim to put Ola electric vehicles (EVs) on the global map, the Bengaluru-based firm is mulling to begin production as early as June.

Set up in 2017, Ola Electric had become a unicorn within one year of its inception. Ola Electric is the EV arm of transportation platform Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.).

While the company will begin with manufacturing scooters at the facility, it will also establish separate plants for four-wheelers as well as motorcycles.

Although Ola hasn't divulged the price of the e-scooters it will ready at the Tamil Nadu plant, reports suggest that the vehicles will be priced below Rs 1 lakh.

The facility has taken off at a time when Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. is set to enter India and the Centre is striving to boost manufacturing of EVs, their batteries and other components.