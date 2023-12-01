scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT Golf
News
Buzz around Jon Rahm’s departure for LIV Golf gathers momentum

Feedback

Buzz around Jon Rahm’s departure for LIV Golf gathers momentum

Is 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm on his way out of the PGA Tour’s ranks and into the waiting arms is the hot buzz these days with big numbers being talked about including a $300 million signing bonus.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
File photo of world number three and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain. Image courtesy X. File photo of world number three and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain. Image courtesy X.
SUMMARY
  • Spain’s world number three Jon Rahm is believed to be joining the ranks of the Saudi Arabia-supported LIV Golf from 2024 season.
  • Reports suggest Rahm has been offered an signing bonus of $300 million to be spread over five years and part ownership of a new team in the LIV Golf League
  • Possible move puts additional pressure on PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan who is to meet Saudi sovereign fund PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan next week to refine December 31 merger deadline.

The golf ‘establishment’ represented primarily by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are faced with a worst-case scenario ahead of the proposed merger with LIV Golf with news emerging that world number three Jon Rahm is on his way into the ranks of the breakaway league.

Well-informed social media sites led primarily by the X account @flushingitgolf have reported over the past week that Rahm will join LIV Golf ahead of its 2024 season. On the table is a reported joining/signing amount of $300 million for a five-year span with the money to be paid in equal instalments over the agreement period.

Rahm, who was offered a spot in the Sergio Garcia-led LIV team Fireballs GC has instead asked to set up his own team with a 25% ownership stake, the value which is estimated to be around $600 million to start with.

Though the burly Spaniard has not said a word on the purported deal, there are significant straws floating in the wind. Among them are the very specific numbers being quoted, the fact that he opted out of the upcoming TGL series of arena-style events fronted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and Rahm’s enigmatic utterances since the “Framework Agreement” between PIF and the ‘establishment’ was inked on June 4 this year.

In February, Rahm was clear that the PGA Tour and its legacy were all-important to him. “This is my official, my one and only time I'll talk about this, where I am officially declaring my fealty to the PGA Tour.

“I'm a PAC (Players’ Advisory Council) member, and I have a lot of belief in (PGA Tour commissioner) Jay Monahan and the product that they're going to give us in the future.

“There has been a lot of talk and speculation about the Saudi league. It's just not something I believe is the best for me and my future in golf, and I think the best legacy I can accomplish will be with the PGA Tour.”

By June though, things clearly had changed.

“No matter what happens, thanks to the PGA Tour, they gave me an opportunity to play golf. I’m in a very high state of privilege in this world. If things change, things change. I’ll have to adapt and make some decisions,” the 29-year-old said.

Next week, Monahan is scheduled to meet PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to iron out wrinkles ahead of the December 31 merged that was outlined in the Framework Agreement of June 4.

However, the commissioner has also been negotiating with other interested investors including the Boston-based Fenway Group, owners of Liverpool FC in England’s Premier League, leading to speculation he is seeking to water down the terms of any commercial and ownership agreement with PIF.

Meanwhile, with three wins on the PGA Tour and the Masters at Augusta National, Rahm now has a five-year exemption into the majors which is something most top-flight golfers covet. Regardless of bans and other establishment actions against those who have joined the LIV Golf ranks, his participation in the four biggest golf tournaments of the year till 2028 is guaranteed.

At the same time, Rahm has maintained ties with several key figures in LIV, including Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson, with whom he shares a common agent, Steve Loy of Sportfive. Though Garcia was missing for the first time from Europe’s Ryder Cup team for the first time in years, they are close friends, which helps Rahm get first-hand inputs on LIV Golf happenings.

There is no doubt Rahm joining the Greg Norman-fronted league would be a big blow, especially for the embattled Monahan. With the PIF deal getting ever closer, Rahm’s exit could even spell the end of the tour commissioner’s time in office.

Published on: Dec 01, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement