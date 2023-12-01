Buzz around Jon Rahm’s departure for LIV Golf gathers momentum

The golf ‘establishment’ represented primarily by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are faced with a worst-case scenario ahead of the proposed merger with LIV Golf with news emerging that world number three Jon Rahm is on his way into the ranks of the breakaway league.

Well-informed social media sites led primarily by the X account @flushingitgolf have reported over the past week that Rahm will join LIV Golf ahead of its 2024 season. On the table is a reported joining/signing amount of $300 million for a five-year span with the money to be paid in equal instalments over the agreement period.

Rahm, who was offered a spot in the Sergio Garcia-led LIV team Fireballs GC has instead asked to set up his own team with a 25% ownership stake, the value which is estimated to be around $600 million to start with.

Though the burly Spaniard has not said a word on the purported deal, there are significant straws floating in the wind. Among them are the very specific numbers being quoted, the fact that he opted out of the upcoming TGL series of arena-style events fronted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and Rahm’s enigmatic utterances since the “Framework Agreement” between PIF and the ‘establishment’ was inked on June 4 this year.

In February, Rahm was clear that the PGA Tour and its legacy were all-important to him. “This is my official, my one and only time I'll talk about this, where I am officially declaring my fealty to the PGA Tour.

“I'm a PAC (Players’ Advisory Council) member, and I have a lot of belief in (PGA Tour commissioner) Jay Monahan and the product that they're going to give us in the future.

“There has been a lot of talk and speculation about the Saudi league. It's just not something I believe is the best for me and my future in golf, and I think the best legacy I can accomplish will be with the PGA Tour.”

By June though, things clearly had changed.

“No matter what happens, thanks to the PGA Tour, they gave me an opportunity to play golf. I’m in a very high state of privilege in this world. If things change, things change. I’ll have to adapt and make some decisions,” the 29-year-old said.

Next week, Monahan is scheduled to meet PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to iron out wrinkles ahead of the December 31 merged that was outlined in the Framework Agreement of June 4.

However, the commissioner has also been negotiating with other interested investors including the Boston-based Fenway Group, owners of Liverpool FC in England’s Premier League, leading to speculation he is seeking to water down the terms of any commercial and ownership agreement with PIF.

Meanwhile, with three wins on the PGA Tour and the Masters at Augusta National, Rahm now has a five-year exemption into the majors which is something most top-flight golfers covet. Regardless of bans and other establishment actions against those who have joined the LIV Golf ranks, his participation in the four biggest golf tournaments of the year till 2028 is guaranteed.

At the same time, Rahm has maintained ties with several key figures in LIV, including Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson, with whom he shares a common agent, Steve Loy of Sportfive. Though Garcia was missing for the first time from Europe’s Ryder Cup team for the first time in years, they are close friends, which helps Rahm get first-hand inputs on LIV Golf happenings.

There is no doubt Rahm joining the Greg Norman-fronted league would be a big blow, especially for the embattled Monahan. With the PIF deal getting ever closer, Rahm’s exit could even spell the end of the tour commissioner’s time in office.