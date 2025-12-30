Vijay Kedia picks stake in microcap pharma firm; stock jumps 10% in 2 days

Renowned investor Vijay Kedia’s office has acquired shares in Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd, triggering strong buying interest in the counter. The stock surged 5 per cent on Tuesday to hit the upper circuit limit of Rs 26.28. With this move, the pharmaceutical scrip has climbed 10.24 per cent in the last two trading sessions.

Data from Trendlyne shows that Kedia Securities Pvt Ltd purchased about 1.38 lakh shares at Rs 24.15 apiece through a bulk deal on Monday, taking the deal size to nearly Rs 33.28 lakh.

The counter witnessed high volume today coupled with the price action as around 8,137 shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was more than the two-week average volume of 5,699 shares. Turnover on the microcap's counter stood at Rs 2.13 lakh, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 41.60 crore.

Technically, the stock traded above the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but below the 30-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 29.93. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a negative standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 2.14/2.11 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 0.28. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)12.27/(-)12.47 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)13.17. Mangalam Drugs has a one-year beta of 1.22, indicating high volatility.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 50.30 per cent stake in the company.