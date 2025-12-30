SAIL shares near 52-week high, close 5% higher today; here’s why

Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) surged over 5 per cent on Tuesday, defying a broader market gloom to close near their 52-week high. The counter has witnessed a spirited rally recently, extending its winning streak to three consecutive sessions.

The state-owned steel giant’s stock ended the session at Rs 141, marking a sharp 5.11 per cent gain against the previous close of Rs 134.15.

In three sessions, the stock has added nearly 7 per cent to its value and is now hovering shy of its 52-week peak of Rs 145.90. This bullish momentum in SAIL comes at a time when the broader market remained subdued, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ending the session in the red.

The rally in SAIL appears to be fueled by a robust uptrend across the entire metal pack. The BSE Metal index has been an outlier, rising in 12 of the last 14 trading sessions, accumulating gains of more than 8 per cent in that timeframe.

On Tuesday, the BSE Metal index hit an all-time high of 36,350.26 during intraday trade before settling 1.95 per cent higher at 36,263.47.

This resilience is attributed to tight inventories across several base metals, which have successfully limited downside risks despite uneven global growth conditions. Religare Broking maintains an ‘upwards’ trend outlook for key base metals, noting specific technical levels for January contracts.

According to the brokerage, copper is seeing support in the 1201–1210 range with resistance likely between 1245–1255. Zinc is also trending upwards with support at 301–302 and resistance at 308–310, while aluminium sees support at 287–288 and resistance at 293–295.

On the leadership front, SAIL has appointed Priya Ranjan as the new Director-in-charge of the Bokaro Steel Plant, effective December 24, 2025. Described in the company's profile as a distinguished professional in the steel industry, Ranjan brings over three decades of experience to the role.