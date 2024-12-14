Corporate czars, stars hail Royal Ranthambore BT Golf silver anniversary tee-off

Insights and tips picked up during a round of golf can often translate into benefits in the boardroom, while the game itself has significant life lessons to teach, revealed a cross-section of participants at the opening leg of Royal Ranthambore BT Golf’s Silver Jubilee edition at Jaypee Greens last Saturday.

Speaking to BT’s Sakshi Batra at the course, a galaxy of business big-wigs, diplomats and sports luminaries were unanimous in talking up India’s longest-running corporate golf tournament, now into its 25th year and looking well set for a longer innings.

Amar Sinha, CEO Radico Khaitan: I’m very proud we have associated ourselves with Royal Ranthambore BT Golf for the third year successively and I’m told by my friends and colleagues that this tournament is doing exceedingly well… Our brands like Rampur Indian single malt, Jaisalmer craft gin are making a mark and we are following the ‘premiumization’ journey. Most Indian companies are doing that and it is now is now a trend that continues to grow especially with the policies of the present government.

Gaurav Gupta, chief growth officer of MG Motors: Our partnership with BT Golf has been a very good one. It’s collaborative, it also brings in our joint objectives together. It’s a treat to see our MG cars on display on the golf course and the audience that comes with the BT partnership is a right audience for the brand, those who understand and have made MG Motors a part of their lives. So it’s a win-win for everybody. We are going to be launching two new cars in the first quarter of next year and then two more in the next two years in MG Select which is going to be more about premiumization, about luxury and will include sports cars, luxury vans and sedans.

Suresh Raina, former India all-rounder: Last time we played in Gurgaon, this time in Noida, it’s a beautiful course. Once you retire from cricket, you want to spend time with your friends on the course and golf is getting crazy in India. It’s been amazing to see so many players here enjoying the course and it’s good to be here. You go out there with your team mates, enjoying with CEOs of companies, it’s a great way of socializing with the chairmen of companies and all. Golf teaches you a lot. It looks very simple but you can do a lot of fitness, enjoy with friends, the game has been amazing. You tend to learn a lot of good things.

Golf Olympian and international title winner Diksha Dagar (6 under par 66 on the day): I’m always happy to be here playing this tournament, especially when it comes to promoting golf. Today I met Kapil Dev, it is an inspiration meeting him, he is a legend. In was in the group behind him, and he plays good golf. Looking at him is a motivation for me, an inspiration to us. I love playing golf and am following my dream.

Phillip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India: It’s a wonderful setup and a big thank you to all the sponsors. Truth is in my other postings, I’ve had time to play golf but you guys in India keep me very busy so I haven’t had much time to play. My golf mantra is play within yourself, but in

diplomacy I’m about going all out. This relationship with India, we’ve got to make it fly even faster than it is flying now.

Kevin Moonsamy, South African defence attaché to India: Life is like golf, you get ups and you get downs, you fall down you still get up and go forward. Another benefit of golf is networking. A big greeting to all the people of India from my country.