Diksha Dagar, Avani Prashanth take top 20 finishes at Tenerife Ladies Open 

Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth, the two surviving Indians at the Tenerife Women's Open, brought in top 20 finishes at Abama Golf in the Canary Islands over the weekend with Sara Kouskova of the Czech Republic emerging the winner in a tight contest.

While Dagar, (720-69-72-73) who was in the top five at one stage in the tournament took a share of 14th place, Bangalore rookie Prashanth (71-75-72-68) finished tied for 20th place. With the Tenerife result, Dagar rose to eight in the season-long Order or Merit and Prashanth was the next best-placed Indian in 37th position.

Advertisement

On the final day, the left-handed Dagar, who had been well placed for a top 10 finish after the third round, slipped five spots to and on a tournament total of 4 under par 284. For her part, Prashanth overcame a rough third round with a fine closing 4 under 68 to total 2 under 286.

At the top, Kouskova, who took the tournament lead towards the end of the third day, went on to win her second consecutive LET title after the Jabra Ladies Open a fortnight ago with a 1 under 71 card to aggregate 9 under 279, a stroke clear of second placed Helen Briem (70) of Germany. Kouskova also became the third Czech player to win twice on the LET after Klara Davidson Spilkova and Jana Melichova.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing,” the Czech star said, who is now second on the Order of Merit behind England’s Mimi Rhodes, said on the LET website.“I think I’m still on the 18th green processing it. To do it twice in a row, like this, I’m speechless.”

The LET returns to Belgium for the Hulencourt Women’s Open later this week.