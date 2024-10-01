Europe’s top names line up for Hero Women’s Indian Open 2024

As many as seven winners from the ongoing Ladies European Tour season will be seen in action at India’s premier women’s golf tournament, the Hero Women’s Indian Open, to be played from October 24 to 27 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon.

With a prize purse of $400,000, the tournament, first played in 2007, will also see a strong challenge from Indian players aiming to build on their performance at the 2023 edition, where three home golfers finished in the top 10, a statement from the organisers said.

Notable confirmed entries for the national Open so far include three past winners – Christine Wolf (2019), Camille Chevalier (2017), and Caroline Hedwall (2011). Additionally, winners from the 2023 and 2024 seasons are expected to join, alongside many of India’s top players.

As the biggest women’s golf event in South Asia, the Hero Women’s Indian Open has been a launchpad for many careers, some of whom have risen to higher levels, including the LPGA. The list includes names such as Laura Davies and Yani Tseng, the winner of the inaugural event in 2007, who later became world no. 1.

Said Hero MotoCorp executive vice president Sanjay Bhan, “The Hero Women’s Indian Open is not only India’s flagship event but a key part of the LET calendar and we are proud to witness the tournament’s global reputation grow with each edition.

“At Hero, we remain committed to fostering sports, empowering athletes, and driving excellence. We applaud the Women’s Golf Association of India for their exceptional work in promoting women’s golf in India and are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with LET. We eagerly anticipate another thrilling edition and wish all the players the very best.”

Added WGAI president Kavita Singh, “While our girls continue to shine overseas, several of them featuring in the top 10 and even recording podium finishes, the news back home is equally encouraging. The domestic Tour continues to grow and flourish, with many more girls now attracted to the sport.

“The new crop of girls is extremely talented and hungry for success. The improvement in their focus and technique is clearly visible and augurs well as they get ready to compete on the international stage.

“All this would not have been possible without the support of Hero MotoCorp and Dr Pawan Munjal, who have always given us their unstinting support and have stood by us during uncertain times. We would also like to thank the Ladies European Tour for working with us to strengthen this partnership.”

In 2016, Aditi Ashok made history as the first Indian to win the national Open. Amandeep Drall came close to replicating this achievement in 2022, finishing in a tie for second place. The following year, Diksha Dagar, one of only two Indians to have won on the Ladies European Tour alongside Aditi, secured a third-place finish.

Players from 11 different countries have claimed the Hero Women’s Indian Open title so far, Thailand standing out with four victories including the record three by Pornanong Phatlum who won in 2008, 2009, and 2012. No other player has won the tournament more than once.

