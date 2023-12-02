Fiver shots better than on Thursday, Tiger continues to battle lack of match fitness

Lack of match-readiness and stamina continued to dog Tiger Woods on day two of the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas on Friday with the tournament host starting well, as he had done on Thursday, only to lose momentum towards the end,

“I just haven't done it. I haven't played in six months. Things are not as sharp as they normally would be,” said Tiger later after making four birdies in his first seven holes but then dropping three shots on his way back to the clubhouse for a 2-under 70.

With a tournament total of 1 over 145 and 15th place overall in the field of 20, Woods said he needed to find his way back to match consistency, “Certainly there's some good in there and just got to make sure that the good is more consistent than it has been.”

World number one Scottie Scheffler and 2014 event winner Jordan Spieth shared the lead on 9 under par 135s, 10 shots up the road from Tiger, a 15-time major winner at the Albany Golf Club in New Providence, near Nassau.

On day one. Tiger shot a 3 over 39 on the back nine, and followed up with a 38 on Friday. Asked why he was not being able to finish his rounds better, he said, “Maybe because I haven’t played in a while,”.

“I’m rusty. This golf course will bring that out of you. You can run the tables here or go the other way. Unfortunately, I haven’t finished off my rounds the way I’d like to.”

Scheffler had eight birdies on the day but lost the sole lead on the 18th hole when he missed the green on approach and could not convert a 15-foot par putt. “As long as you can keep it out of trouble, you’re going to play well,” Scheffler said.

Spieth had four eagle putts — two of them on par 4s — in a sedate round that fetched a , error-free 67 compared to Thursday when he had only five pars and a bagful of birdies and bogeys. Open champion Brian Harman, the overnight joint leader, was a shot behind with a 69 and an 8 under 136 total.

The par-5 15th hole continued to dog Tiger. After conceding a double bogey on Thursday, he had a bogey when he missed the green on approach and found the bunker twice, including off the green when his putt overran the pin and into the sand for the second time.

“That was not a good putt. It was downwind and I hit it way too hard. It got going on the wind and got going on the grain and was gone. I was obviously ticked. At the end of the day, it was better than yesterday.”

Overall, he was five shots up on his opening 73

Woods was five shots better than his opening round, and admitted he needed to get his mind tuned to the job of playing tournament golf again. “I think it’s just trying to get my mindset over a shot and how many things run through my mind of hitting the shot the right trajectory, the right window, the right shape, the right distance. I did a better job on that today and I’m sure I’ll do a better job of that tomorrow.

“The more rounds and more reps I can get under my belt competitively, I think those things will start coming back. It was better than yesterday, for sure. The start was better, the middle part of the round was better.

“I missed a couple putts there towards the end I thought would have kept the round going and unfortunately it kind of stalled out a little bit.

“Things are not as sharp as they normally would be. There has certainly been some good in there and I have just got to make sure that the good is more consistent than it has been. I can play at home, I can walk, beaches, and do all those things. But it's different when you're at game speed.

“The mind's racing more, the anxiety, the emotions are just different. You can always drop a ball at home, no big deal. Here it's going to cost you.”

Defending champion Viktor Hovland matched his opening score with a second successive 73 and from 10 shots behind the leaders on 2 over 146, chances of a third successive title now look to gone out of the window.