Internationals bank on Matsuyama on being the quiet assassin in Presidents Cup hunt

On Presidents Cup eve in Montreal, Japan’s multiple title-winner Hideki Matsuyama has been described by his teammates as a leader, master and great golfer. The Matsuyama that everybody on the International Team truly hopes will show up at the Royal Montreal Golf Club is the assassin.

“He's an assassin,” said debutant Australian Min Woo Lee. “No one really knows much about Hideki. He does his own thing usually, and he plays wonderful golf. So assassin, and off the course, private. I don't know …. does he have a kid? Does he have anything? Where does he live? I don't know. I don't even think Google knows. So privately assassin.”

After Adam Scott, who will be making a record 11th appearance for the Internationals, Matsuyama, who won twice on the PGA Tour this season and took bronze at the Paris Olympics, is the second-most capped player in the biennial competition which the US have dominated since 1994.

The US have won the last nine editions, lost once in 1998, and both teams shared the cup in 2003, the PGA Tour said.

“I just have so much admiration for what he does, the pressure he deals with playing for all of Japan, as their greatest player ever, I think. You know, he is the master,” said Aussie veteran Scott, who took Matsuyama under his wing in 2013 when the Japanese star made his Presidents Cup debut.

Matsuyama’s 7-10-5 (Win-Loss-Tie) record in the Presidents Cup is on that International Team captain Mike Weir hopes to improve, which is why he roped in Shigeki Maruyama as one of his assistants. Maruyama is part of event folklore where he earned the moniker “Smiling Assassin” after going 5-0-0 during the International Team’s lone victory at Royal Melbourne in 1998.

“Hideki's great. He's one of our leaders obviously. And having Shigeki here, who was key in 1998, going 5-0 as a rookie to win. He's just a great character. I think it puts a smile on Hideki's face. Hideki has been the lone Japanese player for all the times he's played but he hasn't had a teammate. So to have Shigeki here for him is great. He's been fantastic in the team room,” said Weir.

Matsuyama’s importance to the International’s quest to turn the tables on a powerful US Team, led by world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler and this season’s two-time major winner Xander Schauffele, was evident when Weir paired him up alongside Canada’s Corey Conners in the fifth and final match against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns in the opening Four-ball session on Thursday.

Scott, the oldest player this week at age 44, is tired of losing to the Americans and knows he and the likes of Matsuyama and countryman Jason Day must lead from the front at Royal Montreal. Day teams up with Korea’s Byeong Hun An in the top match against Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau while Scott will pair up with Min Woo Lee to take on Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.

“We need him (Matsuyama) to deliver points,” said Scott, who holds an 18-25-6 career record. “We need our best player to deliver points. He knows that. I feel like I need to deliver more points than I have before, if a couple of the older, more experienced players can do that, hopefully it can filter down throughout the rest of the team.

“Hideki has won twice, two big events this year. He brings the strength to this team. Whoever plays with him, it's like a dream pairing to play with Hideki. He's so good, and you know, we are going to lean on him this week.”

Matsuyama, who at seventh is the highest ranked International member, feels this could be the year for they finally end a winless run. “The team is well balanced, three from Canada, three from Australia, four from Korea we have a good bond,” said Matsuyama, who has 10 career PGA Tour wins – the most by an Asian golfer.

“It’s really a great honour to represent the Shield (International Team logo). It’s unifying the team. It’s very, very hard, especially for someone like Adam who probably feels more pressure. He’s so passionate in wanting to win the trophy. This year, we have a solid team that can win the trophy, and I really looking forward to it and hopefully I can contribute to the team.”

Thursday four-balls (Internationals first)

Match 1: Jason Day/Byeong Hun An vs. Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau

Match 2: Adam Scott/Min Woo Lee vs Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala

Match 3: Sungjae Im/Tom Kim vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley

Match 4: Taylor Pendrith/Christiaan Bezuidenhout vs Wyndham Clark/Keegan Bradley

Match 5: Hideki Matsuyama/Corey Conners vs. Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns