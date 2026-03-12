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L&T, KEC, KPIL, NCC, PNC Infra may benefit as Rs 8.7 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission extended till 2028, says JM

L&T, KEC, KPIL, NCC, PNC Infra may benefit as Rs 8.7 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission extended till 2028, says JM

LT3,836.20(0.75%)

L&T leads the pack with a JJM order backlog of roughly Rs 10,000 crore, while NCC and KPIL follow closely with Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 6,500 crore, respectively, it added.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 1:54 PM IST
L&T, KEC, KPIL, NCC, PNC Infra may benefit as Rs 8.7 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission extended till 2028, says JMCompanies like Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), NCC Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL), PNC Infratech Ltd, and KEC International Ltd are well-positioned as key beneficiaries

The Union Cabinet's decision to extend the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) until December 2028 is set to be a catalyst for infrastructure players. The total outlay for the scheme has now more than doubled from Rs 3.6 lakh crore to Rs 8.7 lakh crore.

Companies like Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), NCC Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL), PNC Infratech Ltd, and KEC International Ltd are well-positioned as key beneficiaries, according to a latest note by brokerage JM Financial.

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A highlight of this revamp is the extra Rs 1.5 lakh crore injected as central funding.

“The revamped framework introduces a digital platform called ’Sujalam Bharat’ to digitally map the water supply systems from source to tap while Gram Panchayats and VWSCs will participate in scheme commissioning through ’Jal Arpan’ to improve transparency and accountability,” the brokerage said.

As of the end of December 2025, seven  listedmajor firms with exposure to the Jal Jeevan Mission held a combined order backlog of around Rs 28,700 crore alongside outstanding receivables of approximately Rs 11,500 crore, the brokerage noted

L&T leads the pack with a JJM order backlog of roughly Rs 10,000 crore, while NCC and KPIL follow closely with Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 6,500 crore, respectively, it added.

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JM Financial stated that execution is expected to "pick up gradually in tandem with recovery of receivables." Furthermore, EPC companies have already started witnessing improved payment cycles in certain states over the last few months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj

They say to "follow the money," and I've made a career of it. 🕵️‍♀️ As a market journalist, I believe the truth is always in the numbers.

Digging through exchange filings, quarterly earnings, and shifting valuations, I cut through the chaos of the indices to bring you clear, straightforward market intelligence. My aim is to translate the complexities of the stock market into clear, actionable insights. No jargon, just the facts.

Published on: Mar 12, 2026 1:51 PM IST
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