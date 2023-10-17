Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim keeps Asian flag flying on PGA Tour with Shriners repeat

Korean star Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim became the first golfer in 24 years to successfully defend his Shriners Children's Open title after he closed with a 5-under 66 on Sunday to complete a one-stroke win over Canada's Adam Hadwin at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas..

The 21-year-old Kim, who climbed into a share of the lead on Saturday with a remarkable 62 alongside Hadwin and Lanto Griffin, hit seven birdies against two bogeys to successfully defend his title with a winning total of 20-under 264 (68-68-62-66).

Jim Furyk (1998-99) was the last player to win the Shriners Children’s Open in successive editions. In doing so, Kim also became the fourth youngest player on the PGA Tour to have three times at the age 21 years, 2 months, and 13 days, following Gene Sarazen (20 years, 5 months, 23 days), Horton Smith (20 years, 8 months, 19 days), and Tiger Woods (21 years, 13 days).

“It's very sweet. I feel like the first two wins came at me really quick. It took a lot longer than my first two wins to get my third one. But it's very sweet,” said Kim. “This is really for the team. I've worked really hard personally, but without their help, I would not even be close to getting my third win. This is really sweet for us.”

Hadwin, who has not won on the tour since the Valspar Championship in 2017, posted a closing 67, while Korea’s K.H. Lee, with a 68, bolstered the Asian representation on the leaderboard, taking a share of seventh place.

Kim's successful defence was memorable given the fact that he was forced to miss his Wyndham Championship defence in August due to an ankle injury.

“It was hard for me to be - the week of Wyndham, to just be at home. It was so hard for me to just sit on my couch and not really be able to do anything,” the 2019 Panasonic Open winner recalled.

“It was very frustrating personally as a player because it was my first win, and I was so determined to come back to Shriners at least being healthy and at least have a chance to win as a defending champion.

“Winning this week is just making me miss that week even more, my first win. Not to have even a chance to compete out there, as a player, it's hard. But I really do want – obviously this win is dedicated to the people here but I also want to dedicate it to the people at Wyndham.”

A key moment in Kim's charge on Sunday came on the 15th hole following a 12-foot birdie putt, his seventh of the day. Hadwin's hopes were dashed following a bogey on the par-5 16th, but he ensured a solo second finish a closing birdie.

“It was pretty intense really. It was just me and Adam, and I feel like it was almost match play once we got past 14. It was whether I wanted it or he wants it, and we both just see what happens,” said Kim, who at 17 became the second-youngest winner on the Asian Tour at the Classic Golf and Country Club. “It was probably the most emotional final round I've experienced win-wise the last year and a half.”

Hadwin settled for his second runner-up finish since the Rocket Mortgage Classic and paid tribute to Kim. “Tom is just so steady. I mean, it's kind of shocking actually there to see him bogey 5 and 6. He's just so steady. Fairways and greens, he never gets out of rhythm, out of pace," said the Canadian.

“Five-under was seemingly the absolute worst he would have shot today. I knew it was going to take a good round to compete and to win.”

Though he would come up short in his push for a third PGA Tour win, Lee was delighted with how the week unfolded, having rebounded from bogeys on the first and third holes, to card five birdies and secure his fourth top-10 finish of the season. Lee stays 76th in the FedEx Cup Fall Series standings, but is determined to perform well for the rest of the season and earn a better playing status in 2024.

“It was unfortunate that I was unable to cut my strokes over the final five holes when I needed to, which put me out of contention for the win, but overall it was a week where I saw a lot more improvement,” he said.

“I need to improve my ranking in the remaining fall series so that I can compete in the big tournaments next year. I don't think my season is over yet. I want to keep up the good momentum for the rest of the tournaments, starting with the Zozo Championship next week, so that I can tell my Korean fans that I have won before the year is over.”

In all, Kim became the fourth player to successfully defend a PGA Tour title this season behind Max Homa (2022 Fortinet Championship), Rory McIlroy (The CJ Cup in South Carolina) and Scottie Scheffler (WM Phoenix Open).

The result also moved the genial Korean to a career-best 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking.