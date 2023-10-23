Krauter wins Hero Women’s Indian Open as Diksha Dagar finishes third

Overnight leader Aline Krauter (68) of Germany overcame an early challenge from fellow rookie Sara Kjellker (71) of Sweden to win her maiden Ladies European Tour title in the form of the Hero Women’s Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

With rounds of 69-68-68-68, Krauter totalled 15-under 273 and Kjellker who had cards of 73-66-68-71 was 10-under, and the second-place finisher. Krauter’s win meant the Hero Women’s Indian Open has a German winner for the second straight year after Olivia Cowan last year.

In between, another German, Marcel Siem won the men’s Hero Indian Open at the same venue earlier this year. “I knew Olivia won last year, but I was just told that Marcel Siem won the men’s event, too. So obviously India and this course works for us,” she said laughing.

Diksha Dagar, who could have moved to the top of the LET Order of Merit with a win or solo second, gave it her all with five birdies against two bogeys on the front nine, but on the back nine, the birdie putts did not fall.

She had just one birdie against two dropped shots to ultimately finish with a card of 70 at 8-under 280 that gave her sole third position in the $400,000 event. It also helped mover her into second place from fourth on the Race to Costa Del Sol, just about 78 points behind the leader, Celine Boutier of France, who did not play this week.

No Indian has ever won the Order of Merit on the LET and Diksha has three more events left in which to achieve the distinction.

Making it a good week for India were amateur Avani Prashanth (69) in tied fifth place alongside Sara Kouskova (65) of the Czech Republic and Gaurika Bishnoi (71), who shared eighth place with Finland’s Noora Komulainen (69).

Overall, 10 Indians made the cut and all of them finished tied 36 or better with three in the top-10.

An ecstatic Krauter said, “I think the support I've got this week from everyone, from sponsors, to fans, to little children, to other players in the field has been amazing, which makes it that much more special. And then being a first time winner on the LET also obviously means the world to me. So I'm excited to tee it up on the LET next year again and hopefully come back to India as well.

"I think my mindset was great. I just started working with a mental coach this week and think that's really shown and I feel a lot more level-headed which is really important, especially around a golf course like this. So, that really worked well for me and then my ball striking was great, which really saved me around this golf course.”

Said Dagar later, "It was a wonderful experience. I would like to thank Hero MotoCorp, DLF Golf and Country Club, the volunteers and the supporters. I am happy with the way I finished.

"I would like to stay in the present and to look out and work on my weaknesses. I am also looking to improve my diet and work on my skills."

Two-time national champion and Queen Sirikit Cup winner Avani Prashanth, who also won a title on the LET Access series, received the amateur winner’s salver and her fifth place was an improvement on her T12 finish in 2022. “Maybe I will get to win it when I turn pro. I plan to play the LET Q-School later this year,” said Avani. “It was great fun and I love this tournament.”

Amandeep Drall (69), who made the cut on the line finished a creditable T16 alongside her best friend, Vani Kapoor (78) who had an off-day. US-based Nishtha Madan (74) was T20, Ridhima Dilawari (74) was T24, Khushi Khanijau (73) was T31, Neha Tripathi (73) was T36 as was amateur Vidhatri Urs who played very well on first two days.

For the first six holes, Kjellker was hot on Krauter’s heels with just one shot separating them and 12 holes to go. Twice in the first four holes, there was a two-shot swing, once each for Krauter and Kjellker. With two pars thereafter, the battle stayed tense, Krauter leading by just one shot

Krauter saw her two-shot overnight lead halved by the time the duo walked off the second green. Just one shot separated them till the sixth hole. Three birdies just before the turn sealed the deal for Krauter and Kjellker showed signs of cracking. In a matter of three holes, the German had stretched her lead from one shot to six which became seven with two holes to go.

Kjellker birdied hole 17 and Krauter bogeyed 18 but she had enough in hand to emerge winner by five shots on the day.