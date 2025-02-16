LIV Golf Adelaide ends on a high, city extends hosting contract till 2031

Joaquin Niemann and Fireball GC walked away winners at LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 on February 16 but here was bigger news preceding the final round of the year’s second tournament, which will continue to be played in the South Australian capital for the next six years.

On the course, the Chilean captain of Torque GC produced the day’s only bogey-free round, a 7 under par 65 to comfortably beat Fireballs GC’s Mexican star Abraham Ancer, who led for much of the day until three bogeys in the final five holes scuppered his hopes. Niemann’s 13 under total gave him a three-shot victory over Ancer and Torque teammate Carlos Ortiz, who both carded 1 under 71s.

At the start of the day’s proceedings, LIV Golf and the South Australian government confirmed that Adelaide would continue to be the home of LIV Golf in Australia with an extension agreement lasting till 2031. The announcement was made in front of thousands of fans at the par 3 no. 12 Watering Hole, with South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas, LIV Golf chief executive Scott O’Neil, and LIV Golf board member and Australian golf legend Greg Norman unveiling the development together before the start of the final round.

“This event is the embodiment of what LIV Golf represents: the biggest stars, the best courses, unmatched experiences, and of course, the best fans in the world,” a statement quoted O’Neil as saying. “Thank you to Premier Peter Malinauskas for his leadership and commitment to LIV Golf for the long term. LIV Golf Adelaide is our showcase and brings the vision for all our events across the globe to life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to honour what this community has helped us build over the last three years through a partnership that will take it to even greater heights for years to come.”

As part of the commitment, the Malinauskas Labor Government, in collaboration with the Adelaide City Council, announced plans to redevelop the North Adelaide Golf Course — to be designed by Greg Norman — transforming the facility. The project will bring future LIV Golf events to the unique and stunning downtown location within the Adelaide Park Lands and provide improved facilities and greater amenities to accommodate year-round use for the public.

It was the second season in a row that Niemann has posted an early victory. In 2024, he won the first and third events of the season and led the points standing until he was beaten into second place by Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm in the individual race. And two months ago, the Chilean, who struggled at the DLF course on his first visit to India a fortnight ago, won the PIF Saudi International as well as the season-long International Series championship.

Neimann, Australian Open champion in 2023 later said his current form is better than a year ago – and that he would want to keep improving. “Days like today make me grow as a player. There is a lot I have to take from today and learn from it because today was a good day. If I could have these Sundays more often, chasing leaders, it would be good for my game.”

Ancer, also a former Australian Open winner, was still able to celebrate a podium finish with the Fireballs taking the team title by six strokes over Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII, with Torque finishing third. “The last two holes were rough to finish with bogey-bogey, having a chance to win the

tournament,” said Ancer, who starts LIV Golf’s next tournament in Hong Kong as the defending champion.

“It's always tough, but I think it's just fuel for the rest of the season. I feel like my game is trending in the right direction. I like where things are headed,” he added. Ancer shared the 36-hole lead with Ortiz and Majesticks GC’s Sam Horsfield but took control with birdies in his first two holes. He remained bogey-free until finding the bunker at the par-3 14th and failing to convert for par from the sand.

Up ahead, Niemann jugged his sixth birdie of the day at hole 15 to grab the solo lead and he was never threatened thereafter. His 65 was the equal best for the day with Riyadh winner Adrian Meronk. “The way I played today, I feel like it talks a lot on how I've been working, how I've been practicing,” Niemann said. “Being able to see those little steps forward all the time, it's always satisfying.”

For the Fireballs, it was a fifth tournament win, four of them on different continents. They’re also the only team to have won at least once in each season. Sergio Garcia and David Puig contributed 5 under 67s, while Ancer and 22-year-old newcomer Luis Masaveu had 71s.

“Bittersweet for Abe (Ancer), the way he played,” Garcia said. “He was there the whole day, and it would have been nice to get the double. But super proud of the way they all fought.”

For Masaveu, the champagne celebration in front of the massive crowd was part of his indoctrination into LIV Golf. “I asked what I needed to do because it was the first time,” he said. “But I think I did it all right.”

Behind them, Legion XIII captain Rahm extended his perfect streak of top-10 finishes in every LIV event he has completed. At Adelaide, the burly Spaniard was solo sixth at 7 under with a 2 under 70 on Sunday. It was the reigning LIV Golf individual champion’s 14th top-10 finish since joining the league ahead of the 2024 season.

He is now second behind Riyadh winner Meronk in the 2025 season-long Individual standings, with Adelaide winner Joaquin Niemann taking over third place with the 40-point victory in Adelaide.

Rahm’s Legion XIII, winners last week in Riyadh, remained atop the points standings after their runner-up finish in Adelaide. Interestingly, of the top six individual finishers in Adelaide, one was from Chile (Niemann), two from Mexico (Ortiz and Ancer), and two from Spain (Puig and Rahm).