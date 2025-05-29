Ranveer Mitroo, Saanvi Somu take top-10 finishes at Asia-Pacific Junior Championship in Hong Kong

Ranveer Mitroo continued his good work of the opening two days at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship in Hong Kong to finish tied for fifth place in the boys competition while Saanvi Somu also ensured she would be in the top 10 of the girls individual event despite the inclement weather.

Advertisement

On the championship’s final day at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, Mitroo shot a a closing 2 over par 73 to total 2 under 211 for a share of fifth place alongside Korea’s Baek Seung-hwa (69-73-69), while Saanvi (75-69-74) rounded off her campaign with a 5 over 218 that was good enough to give her sole ownership of 10th position.

In the team championships, India finished fifth in the boys event and seventh in the girls competition with Mitroo and Krish Chawla combining to post a 430 (141-142-147) three-day aggregated while Saanvi and Kashika Mishra managed a 448 total (148-151-149) for their final placing.

At the top, Thailand’s Kritchanya Kaopattanaskul and Cooper Moore of New Zealand overcame morning downpours and an afternoon deluge to score come-from-behind finishes in their respective events.

Advertisement

With a closing 64 and a 54-hole total of 12 under 204, Kritchanya edged past Korea’s Park Seo-jin on countback for the girls’ crown with Australian Raegan Denton finished third a shot behind, the championship website said.

And in the boys championship, Moore birdied the final two holes for a 69 and a three-day tally of 9 under 204 to beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Tuan Anh into second place by two strokes while Thailand’s Parin Sarasmut was third a further stroke away.

Following a 30-minute morning delay after heavy rain drenched the fairways and greens, Kritchanya and Moore returned shortly after midday to complete their rounds before rain returned midway through the afternoon to force players off on all three courses at Fanling again.

Advertisement

Both champions displayed skill, nerve and resilience to finish on the top of their respective leaderboards.

For Kritchanya and Thailand there was further cause for celebration in the form of the girls team title which she won alongside Prim Prachnakorn beating Korea by two shots with a three-day total of 20 under 412.

Prim also left Hong Kong with twi trophies, combining with Parin to top the mixed team event while China topped the boys team championship by a singe stroke from Korea.