Royal Ranthambore BT Golf 2025 winds up with grand Pune finale

The curtains came down on a successful and memorable Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2024-25 season at Pune’s Oxford Golf Resort on Saturday, March 29 in in fitting fashion with a packed field contesting for tournament honours and numerous spot prizes on offer through the day,

Commemorating silver jubilee edition, India’s longest-running and most prestigious golf competition, BT Golf Pune saw a massive turnout, tremendous competition and plenty of camaraderie amongst the participants. With the host venue in impeccable condition and the weather being a good friend, it made for a firring end to a journey that spanned seven cities over the last four months and created a host of very special memories.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Sambhajiraje Shahu Chhatrapati, former Rajya Sanha member, committed social leader and noted philanthropist said, “I was in New Zealand last month and had the opportunity to stay at one of the finest golf courses in the world, Rosewood Kauri Cliffs and at that minute I felt, I’m staying at Kauri Cliffs and not playing golf! It doesn’t make sense! So I decided I need to start at some time or the other I think India Today has given me an opportunity and I did start today, hit some drives, did some putting as well.

“Golf is one sport that gets the best of the best, the elite. It’s not only a sport, it decides a lot of economics, policies, gets together the people who decide on what India should be in the future and I really appreciate all the Pune golfers who have made it a very grand show here. I’m looking forward to playing golf with you all next year.”

Punam Kalra emerged as winner of the Ladies section with a solid 34 points while both the men’s events saw some terrific competition. Vinit Patel topped the 0 to 14 handicap section with 38 points while Rohit Anand needed a better back nine count to seal his runner-up place It was even closer in the 15-to 24 handicap competition with Major General Ramesh Kaushik taking the top spot with 34 points for a better back nine than Jagdish Belwal who notched up the exact same total.

Of the spot awards on offer, Asha Karve won the Radico straightest drive prize with the ball stopping eight inches from the line on hole 2, the Radico closest to pin award on hole 3 went to Aditya Pusalkar, whose tee shot was just 2 feet and 6 inches from the flag, the Radico longest drive prize on hole 12 went to Parav Karia for his 288-yard hit and Yash Shah topped the IOCL longest drive on hole 16 with a 251-yard effort.

The golf clinic held on the day was as always a popular attraction with spot prizes and certificates distributed amongst the participants. All in all, BT Golf Pune was the perfect bookend to a tournament that spanned the country, involved a massive number of participants and left a host of memories and wishes for its early return.

Results

Ladies winner: Punam Kalra, 34 points

0 to 14 handicap: 1. Vinit Patel, 38 points; 2 Rohit Anand, 35 points, better back 9

15 t0 24 handicap: 1. Maj Gen Ramesh Kaushik, 34 points, better back 9; 2. Jagdish Belwal, 34 points

Spot prizes