Stage set for 2024-25 season of BT Golf, India’s top corporate tournament

The 2024-25 season of the Royal Ranthambore presents Business Today Golf tournament tees off at the Jaypee Greens course in Greater Noida on December 7, with a further six cities to follow in India’s longest-running corporate golf tournament.

The 25th edition of BT Golf, an elite platform for business leaders, captains of industry, and corporate titans from across India to display their golfing prowess and network with like-minded associates, continues its legacy and continues to draw an ever-larger number of participants.

After teeing off at the lush Jaypee Greens which now boasts of 18 floodlit holes, the tournament moves to Mumbai and Chandigarh in January 2025, and thereafter to Kolkata and Hyderabad in February. The final two legs will be held at Bemgaluru on March 22 and Pune on March 29.

Interactive golf clinics, a popular feature introduced during the 2023-24 season Royal Ranthambore BT Golf season returns on popular demand for 2024-25.

Over the last two years, BT Golf has attracted a stream of governance heads like former SEBI chairman G.N. Bajpai, and corporate leaders like Accenture MD Ajay Vij and Gaurav Dev Burman of Google, Nissin managing director Gautam Sharma, Parle products chairman and MD Vijay Chauhan amongst others.

There has also been a steady climb in the numbers of of lady golfers who have already registered for the seven legs of the 2024-25 season,

Among the highlights of the 2023-24 season was a hole in one, recorded by Aditya Birla Group executive president Dev Bhattacharya during BT Golf Mumbai at the historic Willingdon Sports Club.

For those who have not put in their entries yet, registration is open at BTGolf.in.

BT Golf is a vibrant facet of the Business Today Multiverse that encompasses a magazine, a website, television, YouTube, and multiple social media channels, and has consistently remained at the forefront of corporate sports and entertainment.

Co-powered by Bandhan Mutual Fund as the investment partner and driven by MG Motor, the season promises to be a golfing spectacle like never before. Up ahead is a season of competition, camaraderie, and new milestones as Royal Ranthambore presents BT Golf 2024-24 brings together the best in business and golf, embodying the essence of corporate excellence and sportsmanship.

The 2024-25 BT Golf schedule

Delhi/NCR – December 7, 2024: Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida

Mumbai – January 17, 2025: The Willingdon Sports Club

Chandigarh – January 25, 2025: Panchkula Golf Club

Kolkata – February 8, 2025:, The Tollygunge Club

Hyderabad – February 22, 2025, Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club

Bengaluru – March 22, 2025:, Venue TBC

Pune - March 29, 2025: Oxford Golf Resort

