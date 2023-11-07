Tiger backed ‘modern-day’ TGL golf league takes an early hit

Within days of the launch of TGL, an arena-style simulator based golf series backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy that will hold its first event in January next year, the pullout of a high-profile signing has come as a blow to the initiative.

World number three Jon Rahm, one of 24 top PGA Tour signings, has now said he will not be a part of TGL’s inaugural season, leading to speculation over whether or not he is headed to the breakaway LIV Golf League which completed a successful first full season last month.

In a social media post, Rahm said: “I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season. While I still think it's a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can't offer. Best of luck to everyone envolved and may the best team win!”

In a statement, TGL added: “We will miss him during the inaugural TGL season. We understand that players have to balance a lot of different facets of their professional and personal lives and respect Jon's choice and wish him well.”

TGL is being promoted by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and sports executive Mike McCarley of TMRW Sports with active support of the PGA Tour.

Speaking on the development in Boston on Monday, four-time major winner McIlroy who was vociferous in his anti-LIV stand in its early days, said, “I spoke to Jon a couple days ago and would be very, very surprised if that were to happen ... I’m pretty confident Jon is a PGA Tour player,”

Rahm is a prime target for either league with a memorable 2023 in the course of which he won the Masters at Augusta National, was runner-up at The Open in July and won thrice on the PGA Tour.

His absence from a roster that includes Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and others besides Woods and McIlroy, will be a significant one especially for a venture that is seeking to gain early traction in its first season that tees off at a purpose-built arena on Florida next January.

TGL, which was set up in August last year, launch on January 9, 2024 and will be based on what is being called the “modern match play format”. The league has digital finance company SoFi as presenting sponsor.

TGL is owned by a combination of six teams, a number of celebrities and sports stars including singers Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber, Venus and Serena Williams, Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton, basketball superstar LeBron James, promoters Woods and McIlroy and the PGA Tour.

The league is clearly an attempt by the PGA Tour to keep as many of its roster out of the reach of LIV Golf that will be looking to add to its roster in the off-season ahead of the 2024 schedule that could see a number of new faces being inducted.

In its inaugural season, TGL will be based at the SoFi Centre at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida. It will be played over 15 holes that include nine holes of “triples” and six holes of singles play.

The TGL website says, “Modern Match Play is what we are calling our 15-hole format that includes nine holes of Triples (3 vs 3 alternate shot) and six holes of Singles (head-to-head play).

“Two teams made up of three players each will tee off at SoFi Centre and start with Triples. From there, they'll complete the match by playing Singles.

“Each hole is worth one point and the team with the fewest shots on a hole wins the point. The team with the most points at the end of the night wins the match.

“Let's give you an example of how Triples will work. Say Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry and Rickie Fowler on Team 1 are playing Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa on Team 2.

“On hole 1 of Triples, Tiger tees off for his team and Rory tees off for his team. Then, Shane will take the next shot for Team 1, Cantlay will do the same for Team 2 and so on, until the hole is complete. That's Triples, 3 vs. 3 alternate shot.

“To give you an example of how Singles works: The 10th hole begins with head-to-head play as Tiger representing his team plays Rory on the opposing team.

“They play the entire hole and the winner (fewest shots) earns the point. The next hole, Lowry faces Cantlay. And then Fowler faces Morikawa. The cycle begins again for holes 13, 14 and 15, so in total 6 holes of Singles will be played.

“Each hole has a value of one point and the team with the fewest strokes on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers.”

The top four teams from the regular season will advance to the playoffs, which will include single-elimination semi-finals and a “best-of-three” championship series.

Players will hit off grass tee boxes as on a regular course, and hit approach shots into a 64x46 foot screen powered by Full Swing technology. The screen is roughly 20 times the size of a standard simulator. For the finish to each hole, players will move to what will be called the Green Zone, a custom-built complex featuring an adaptable putting surface built by Full Swing.

In all, TGL will be made up of six teams of four players from the PGA Tour, which is also a part-owner of the initiative and only three players per team named in advance will compete on match night.