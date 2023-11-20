Tiger Woods confirms comeback at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf for the first time since the Augusta Masters when he lines up for the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas later this month, tournament organisers TGR Live Events said on Sunday.

“He's in. Tournament host Tiger Woods has committed to play in the 2023 Hero World Challenge, set to return to Albany, Bahamas, November 30 - December 3,” the TGR statement said.

The 15-time Major winner hosts the November 30 to December 3 event that is played in Albany near Nassau, and his confirmation completes the 20-strong field. Woods withdrew from the third round of the Masters in April after opening scores of 74 and 73 and thereafter underwent ankle surgery.

Woods has played in just five PGA Tour events since his accident near Los Angeles two years ago and his world ranking has slipped to 1,307 though he holds the record (281) for consecutive weeks as world number one. His best this year was a tied 47th at the Genesis Open in February.

“My ankle is fine. When they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issues whatsoever,” Woods was quoted as saying recently, “That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for.”

TGR Live Events also said that Lucas Glover of the US and England’s Justin Rose would replace Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who had withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge.

The limited-field event that has been hosted by Woods since 1999 is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

2023 Hero World Challenge field (world rankings in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), USA Viktor Hovland (4), Norway Max Homa (7), USA Matt Fitzpatrick (8), England Brian Harman (9), USA Wyndham Clark (10), USA Jordan Spieth (12), USA Cameron Young (17), USA Keegan Bradley (18), USA Collin Morikawa (19), USA Tony Finau (20), USA

Sam Burns (21), USA Jason Day (22), Australia Sepp Straka (23), Austria Will Zalatoris (24), USA Rickie Fowler (25), USA Justin Thomas (26), USA Lucas Glover (USA), tournament exemption Justin Rose (England), tournament exemption Tiger Woods (USA), tournament host