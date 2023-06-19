US Open: Unheralded Wyndham Clark emerges a surprise winner at LACC

American Wyndham Clark scored a memorable career-first major victory with a one-shot win over a star-studded field at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, holding off the likes of world number one Scottie Scheffler and no. 3 Rory McIlroy.

The overnight co-leader, the 29-year-old Clark delivered a level par 70, including a two-putt par from nearly 60 feet on the closing hole for seal his win with a four-day total of 10-under 270. McIlroy finished runner-up after a 70 as well while Scheffler (67-68-68-70) had to settle for third place on 8 under after a late charge on Saturday. It was Clark’s second title after the Wells Fargo Championship last month. Overnight leader alongside him, Rickie Fowler, shot a 74 to finish tied fourth alongside Australia’s Cameron Smith (69-67-71-67).

Clark (64-67-69-70), who lost his mother to cancer when he was still in college, said: “I just felt like my mom was watching over me today … she can’t be here. I miss you mom. I just feel like I’ve worked so hard and dreamed of this moment for so long.

“There’s been so many times I’ve visualised being here in front of you guys to win this championship. I just felt like it was my time.”

At one stage, Clark held a three-shot lead over McIlroy (65-67-69-70) who was in chase of a fifth major, but dropped two shots to set up a tense finish. He, however, safely two putted from long range on the last hole to eventually hoist the US Open trophy and pocket a $3.6 million cheque.

“The shot on 14 was the shot of the week for me, to make birdie there, and I grinded all the way in,” said Clark.

Down the order in good news for Asia, rising Korean star Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim sealed a first career top-10 in a major with a tied eighth finish, the PGA Tour said. Kim, who will turn 21 on Wednesday, signed for a 1-under 69 in the final round to break par for the third successive day after opening his campaign with a 73.

It is only the second top-10 finish by a Korean golfer at the US Open following Y.E. Yang’s tied third in 2011.

“I had a tough first day, and if you would have told me after 18 holes in the first round, I would have taken a top 10,” said Kim, who finished six shots back of Clark.

Already a two-time PGA Tour winner, Kim’s progress in the majors has been trending well in recent times. He finished 23rd in his US Open debut last year, T47 at The Open Championship last July and came in tied 16th in his first Masters Tournament appearance in April.

Kim made five birdies on another tough scoring day on Sunday, including one on the closing hole to bounce back from a costly double bogey on 17. “We're getting better. That's on the positive side,” said Kim afterwards.

“Despite everything, I think it was just a great bounce-back after doubling 17. I felt like I was hitting it great all day, just one bad shot … definitely penalises just this whole US Open. One mistake brings out a big score.”

Kim’s week included a record-equalling outbound 29 during Saturday’s third round of 66 which propelled him onto the leaderboard. It provided yet another glimpse of his talent which was also on display at the Presidents Cup last year where he produced big moments for the Internationals.

“It was definitely I think one of the best golf rounds I've had these two days,” Kim said of his third round where he was 7 under after 10 holes before dropping three shots in his last six holes.

“US Opens are the toughest weeks we have all year, and to shoot under par for three days in a row, it definitely shows me a lot of confidence about myself. Definitely pleased with it.”

England’s Tommy Fleetwood carded a tournament record-equalling 63 for a share of sixth place on 275 alongside Australia’s Min Woo Lee (67). Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama closed with a 75 for T32 while Korea’s Si Woo Kim finished T39 after a 74.

Sunday’s finish was McIlroy’s 19th top 10 placing in majors since his last win in 2014, the most of any player in that span. Incidentally both he and Clark won their first tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship and followed it up with US Open victories.

The unfortunate Fowler became the 12th player to lead each of the first three rounds of the US Open and still not win and he now has 13 top-10s in majors since his rookie season in 2010. It was his ninth top-five finish in his 48th major championship start, including three in 13 starts at the US Open.