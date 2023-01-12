DGC Open returns for second edition with enhanced prize money

The DGC Open presented by Mastercard, which made its debut on the Asian Tour in 2022, will offer a 50 per cent expanded prize money fund in its second edition at the Delhi Golf Club from March 16 to 18.

A number of Asian Tour stars plus a strong home contingent will do battle for a purse of $750,000 including the 2022 winner Nitithorn Thippong of Thailand, who edged out domestic star Ajeetesh Sandhu in a playoff.

It its very first year, the DGC Open was voted as the third best on the 20-event schedule of the Asian Tour in the ‘Players Tournament of the Year’. This year too, the field will have 132 players from around 25 nations participating.

Following his maiden Asian Tour win in Delhi, Thippong added the International Series Singapore title to his resume and went on to finish fourth on the Tour’s Order of Merit.

Besides Ajeetesh Sandhu, who missed out on adding a second Asian Tour title to his bag in finishing second, Gaganjeet Bhullar ended fourth before going on to win his tenth Asian Tour crown with the Mandiri Indonesia Open in Jakarta late last year.

Strong display

Three others were tied for tied sixth including Mastercard brand ambassador Shiv Kapur, Veer Ahlawat and Yuvraj Sandhu, who had a splendid season on the domestic Tour with five wins and a second place on the domestic PGTI Order of Merit.

This year too, the home challenge at the lucrative tournament is expected to be a strong one.

Over a dozen Indian hold full playing rights on the Asian Tour, the world’s third-largest, which will have close to $50 million in prize money for the new season in a schedule that includes several International Series events and full field tournaments.

“After the resounding success of last year’s DGC Open presented by Mastercard, the Asian Tour is eagerly anticipating returning this year,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour.

“The tournament will be the sixth stop of the season at one of our membership’s favourite venues, Delhi Golf Club. We thank both the club and Mastercard for once again making the event possible, and we have no doubt the event will again be one of the highlights of the year on our calendar.”

Rich legacy

“As the home of Indian golf with such a rich history and legacy, the Delhi Golf Club has always believed in promoting excellence in golf and when we embarked on the journey of constituting our own Asian Tour event last year, it was a step in that direction,” said DGC president K.K. Bajoria at the event launch on Wednesday

“It is exciting to see the DGC Open presented by Mastercard growing and becoming bigger in its second edition with increased prize money. I would like to thank Mastercard India for their continued support and Asian Tour for being wonderful partners," he added.

“Sports such as golf have a passionate followership in India. We are privileged to be the sponsors for the DGC Open for the second year, and we look forward to an excellent

association with the iconic club,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard.

The Delhi Golf Club has hosted international events for more than half a century, going back to 1964 with the first Indian Open, besides the 1982 Asian Games. First designed by five-time Open winner, Peter Thomson, the historic venue underwent a revamp masterminded by nine-time Major winner, Gary Player, who was present at the event last year as well.