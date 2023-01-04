Five-strong Indian team to participate in Australian Amateur at Sydney

A five-member Indian team will participate in the Australian Amateur championship conducted by Golf Australia in Sydney from January 10 to 13.

Australia’s top amateur tournament will see Aryan Roopa Anand and Avani Prashanth (both Karnataka), Shaurya Bhattacharya (Delhi), Yuvraj Singh (Punjab) and Milind Soni (Hyderabad) in action at the New South Wales Golf Club and St Michael's Golf Club outside Sydney.

As a prelude, a smaller squad of two men and two women is currently in action at the Australia Masters of the Amateurs that teed off at Southern Golf Club near Melbourne on Tuesday with Nishna Patel joining Avani in the women’s event. Both sections are offering points that will count towards World Amateur Golf Rankings.

According to the AMA website, the field for the 2023 men’s championship consists of 102 players and 54 in the women’s championship with the field being capped at a total of 156 entries. The top 45 plus ties on the men’s side and 25 plus ties on the women’s side will make the cut applied after 54 holes (three rounds) at the 72-hole strokeplay tournament.

Shaky start

After the opening round in Sydney, England’s John Gough led the field on eight-under-par 64 with Shaurya Bhattacharya in tied 68th place on three-over 75 while Aryan Roopa Anand was in a share of 76th place on five-over 77.

In the concurrent Masters of the Amateurs World Cup, Team India were in a tie for eighth place alongside Taiwan on eight-over 152 (75, 77), 15 shots behind co-leaders Australia and Japan (seven-under 137 each).

In the women’s championship, Japan’s Yuna Araki held the lead on six-under 67, with Avani Prashanth tied for 41st place on six-over par 79 and Nishna Patel in shared 49th on none-over 82 in the par-73 competition.

Consequently Team India were in last place amongst the eight participating sides in the Masters of the Amateurs World Cup on a 15-over aggregate of 161 while Japan led the way on 10-under 136.

Results:

Women’s: Japan 136, Australia 144, Chinese Taipei 147, New Zealand 147, Singapore 151, Finland 155, Hong Kong 160, India 161 (Avani Prashanth 79, Nishna Patel 82)

Men’s: Australia 137, Japan 137, England 138, USA, 138, Singapore 142, Scotland 144, New Zealand 145, Chinese Taipei 152, India 152 (Shaurya Bhattacharya 75, Aryan Roopa Anand 77), Finland 156, Sweden 158