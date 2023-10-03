Golf Industry Association to hold annual summit at DLF this week

The Golf Industry Association (GIA) will hold its annual Golf & Turf Summit 2023 at the DLF Golf and Country Club, on Thursday and Friday in its continuing effort to share insights, network, discuss key challenges and opportunities, and inspire innovation and growth in the golf industry.

The GIA, a not-for-profit organisation to promote the game and related businesses, was founded in 2011 to provide a platform for courses and vendors in the industry to grow the game at various levels including at the policy-making level.

The 2023 summit will have a two-day business section, a separate, technical greenskeepers conference, an exhibition by companies related to the golf industry, a driving range demo day that includes equipment display and sale, and the annual GIA Awards, a statement from the organisers said.

Present at the summit will be prominent bureaucrats from concerned ministries, golf course owners of the country, traders and manufacturers of golf equipment, carts, machinery and allied services.

A number of internationally-known speakers from the industry have confirmed participation, and their expertise and experience is expected to help those in attendance to understand the business better. Many of the exhibitors will be showcasing their efforts towards ‘Make in India’ initiative.

International keynote speakers include Mike Sebastian, chief executive of Singapore-based Asian Golf, writer and management expert Gregg Patterson, founder of Tribal Magic, Chris Gray, Asia Pacific head of sustainable golf and agronomy of the R&A, and Bruce MacPhee, senior agronomist with the Australian Sports Turf Managers Association (ASTMA)..

The Summit will be inaugurated by Women’s Golf Association of India president Kavita Singh. Other key speakers include Indian Golf Union president Brijinder Singh, and Aakash Ohri, joint managing director of DLF Home Developers. A number of companies will showcase their latest offerings including well-known global brands.

For the first time, a GIA Greens Section has been formed and an education conference for greenskeepers will be held alongside the main conference. More than 50 greenskeepers will attend a workshop conducted by ASTMA’s Bruce MacPhee, helping them to enhance knowhow on various aspects of maintaining a golf course.

The GIA was founded in 2011 by Anirudha (Anil) Seolekar of Oxford Golf Resort, also current GIA president. along with Philip Ryan of PCD Golf Design, Australia to help establish golf courses in the country enable liaison with the government for import concessions and facilitations, inviting investors to grow courses and clubs, and connecting and growing golf tourism in India.

Said the GIA president ahead of the summit, “We have grown year on year, as is evident from the list of confirmed speakers and global companies who have made this their annual stop in India. The summit promises to be a great platform for exchange of ideas, networking, discussions and showcasing of the latest technology by various companies. The GIA continues to be the catalyst for growth of golf and the business of golf in India.”