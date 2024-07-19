Golfshire to host Edition Two of TGCL inter-city league golf with more teams, bigger prize pot

The second edition of the Trinity Golf Champions League, which was launched in the presence of PGTI president and former India cricket captain Kapil Dev in Delhi on Wednesday, will be played at the Prestige Golfshire course near Bangalore in late September in an expanded format involving eight teams and enhanced prize money.

Held at Delhi Golf Club in its inaugural year, the TGCL’s 2024 edition will have eight teams competing for honours and a prize pot effectively double of what it was last year on the well-manicured fairways and greens of the award-winning host venue outside Bangalore.

The participating teams, each carrying a sponsor/backer logo, include Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, the host city, Gurgaon, Noida and Colombo. “We have been flooded with inquiries and have had to keep the number down to eight,” an organising member of the event said.

Each team will field 20 players in a; ranging in handicap from scratch to a maximum of 18 and the event will have four rounds of Ryder Cup-styled match play golf in a round-robin format with professionals competing alongside celebrity and amateur golfers. The winning team will walk away with a Rs 30 lakh cash prize, twice of what was at stake last year.

This event in fact exemplifies the explosive growth of league golf across India in the last decade or so and has become a serious driver of amateur golf at the club and city stage with bigger events like the TGCL now coming up to make it an inter-city and/or inter-region competition.

Speaking at the launch, Kapil said, “Golf is a sport that requires immense skill and focus, but it can often be seen as an individual pursuit. Our second edition of TGCL will bring together professionals, amateurs, and even celebrity golfers to compete as a team, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and strategic collaboration that will be unlike anything golf fans have ever witnessed.

“We are thrilled to introduce eight teams including a foreign team’s participation. With a captivating team format, and the participation of talented golfers, the second edition of TGCL promises to be an electrifying experience for golf enthusiasts and sports fans alike.”

Delhi-NCR will see two teams in the fray, Gurgaon and Noida, who will play under the Wave Riders banner, presented by Wave City.