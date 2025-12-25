Multibagger stock: Shares of Brigade Enterprises look set for a 52% upside from the current level. The multibagger stock which closed at Rs 877.75 on Wednesday is likely to reach the Rs 1338 mark in a year, according to Motilal Oswal. The company with low debt has risen 256% in five years and zoomed 751% in ten years. However, Brigade Enterprises stock has disappointed shareholders in the short term with a fall of 31% in a year and 29% in 2025. In six months, the stock has lost 23%.

Market cap of the realty firm stood at Rs 21,458 crore in the previous session.

Motilal Oswal said, "The commissioning of rental assets across geographies is expected to drive a 7% CAGR in rental income over FY25-28. The hospitality portfolio is also expected to grow to 3,300 keys by FY30. We believe BRGD offers strong growth visibility for the coming years."



Meanwhile, Brigade Enterprises reported a 30% CAGR in presales over FY21-25 and is likeley to deliver a 19% growth during FY25-28, led by its strong launch pipeline and a scale-up in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Another brokerage JM Financial is bullish on the realty stock.

JM Financial has initiated coverage on the real estate stock with a 'Buy' call, citing strong pre-sales momentum, an expanding project pipeline, and improved balance-sheet flexibility following the recent fundraise.



The brokerage assigned a price target of Rs 1,020 per shar. It expects the company to be well-positioned to fund its next phase of growth across annuity assets and hotels.



Brigade Enterprises has a proven track record of scaling up its residential, annuity and hospitality businesses through aggressive land acquisition and capital expenditure, said JM Financial.



Incorporated in 1995, Brigade Enterprises is engaged in the business of real estate development, leasing and related services. The portfolio includes residential, commercial, retail and hospitality projects.

The company also develops integrated townships, office spaces, shopping malls, and luxury hotels. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Brigade has a strong presence in South India, with projects in cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru and Kochi.