Jeev Milkha Singh to host Legends Tour’s India debut event

India will see its first formal senior golf tour event in the form of the $500,000 HSBC India Legends Championship that is set to tee off at the Greg Norman-designed Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida near Delhi from August 30 to September 1.

Jeev Milkha Singh will host the HSBC India-sponsored Legends Tour tournament that has been sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) with 10 Indian golfers including Jeev and fellow tour member Jyoti Randhawa in action.

The Legends Tour, earlier known as European Senior Tour, is the official circuit for players over 50 and part of the PGA European Tour alongside the DP World Tour and European Challenge Tour. Its playing membership includes former major winners, world number ones and Ryder Cup players and captains, a statement from the organisers noted.

Said event host Jeev Milka Singh.: “It's going to be a big boost to Indian golf. It is very special for me, and I'm really excited that I'm going to be hosting and playing this event at Jaypee Greens.Golf is the fastest growing sport in our country today. There are a lot of promising young players coming out - we have a great junior programme, a very good professional tour.

“The way things are going, we’ll be seeing a lot more professional golfers coming out of India who’ll be playing on the world stage and making the country proud.”

Added Sandeep Batra of HSBC India, “"We are proud to announce our title sponsorship of the Legends Tour in India, a significant step towards realizing our long-term vision for golf. Our ambition is to leave a lasting legacy in the sport, fostering growth and development at all levels. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire future generations to embrace golf, while also ensuring a sustainable future for the game.”

Speaking about the event, Legends Tour chief executive Phil Harrison said: “This is an important step for us, heading into India for the first time and it is fantastic to have HSBC alongside us for this journey. They have been incredible supporters of golf all around the world and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship with them in India through the course of this inaugural Legends Tour event in the country.

“For the Legends Tour, this is just a great opportunity. Delhi’s an iconic, wonderful city and to have a first tournament there is great. One of our mission statements is to grow the game, and this is why we’re going global, going to Africa, to Asia, and India is a big part of that for us.”

The Legends Tour is a men’s professional golf tour for members aged 50 and older in Europe. Five years after the first edition of The Senior Open, won by Neil Coles in 1987, a formally structured tourwas set up and several champions who played on the European Tour during the 1970s, 80s and 90s make up the Legends Tour’s active membership.

Colin Montgomerie, Sam Torrance and Ian Woosnam are among winners of the John Jacobs Trophyawarded to the tour’s Order of Merit topper presented by Rolex each season.

