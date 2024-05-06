Last-gasp win for Canada’s Pendrith, An and Kim score top fives at CJ Cup

Korean golfers Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim shared fourth place at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Sunday, with Canada’s Taylor Pendrith earning a breakthrough victory at the Texas venue. Taiga Semikawa of Japan also made it an outing to remember with a career-first top 10 finish at the $9.5 million event, the PGA Tour said.

An, 32, carded five birdies over his closing seven holes for a 6 under par 65 and a 20 under 264 total at the Dallas-Fort Worth area venue, matched by Kim’s 64 from a birdie-eagle conclusion at the tournament where Korean conglomerate, CJ Group, is the title sponsor.

Pendrith claimed his maiden tour title by a single stroke from Ben Kohles of the US with a final round 67 giving him a winning 23-under total. The Canadian sank a closing birdie putt as his American counterpart bogeyed after taking a one-stroke lead on the penultimate hole.

“I've never had a putt to win a PGA Tour event, so my caddie said this is the straightest putt we've had all year and just knock it in. It managed to slip in the left. I'm pretty happy,” said the 32-year-old Pendrith, who is the first Canadian to win the event, improving on Mike Weir’s runner-up finish in 2014.

Rising Japanese star Semikawa, competing on a sponsor’s exemption, impressed with a second 64 of the week which propelled him to a share of ninth place on 18 under par. His countryman Ryo Hisatsune (64) and Si Woo Kim of Korea (67) were a further stroke back in tied 13th place.

A swapped seven birdies against a lone dropped shot as he put on another impressive finish despite playing with a sore wrist.

“I was short by only a few shots, but I gave it my all. Despite not being at 100 percent, I managed to play consistently, which I'm happy about," said An. "I'm especially satisfied with my performance in the latter half of the tournament. I created some opportunities. I hope to maintain this momentum next week (Wells Fargo Championship). My wrist is feeling good at the moment. I was struggling at Harbor Town last week, but it's much better now."

In his second season on the PGA Tour, Kim brought in his best result, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 18th hole with a precise second shot that landed 12 feet from the pin. "I had a good start on the first hole. There was quite a gap with the leader, so I just wanted to maintain my game. Overall, I'm happy and satisfied," said Kim, who made six birdies from within eight feet.

"I struggled with my iron shots and putting for a while, but I saw improvement in this event. My putting wasn't too bad, although I experienced some ups and downs. This week, I felt confident reading the greens. I'm happy with this result and feel confident now. I know I still have a long way to go, but this week has set the tone for the rest of my season," he added.

Like An and Kim, Semikawa also made a late charge, picking up five strokes in his last five holes, which included a chip-in eagle on the sixth hole after starting from the 10th tee. The 23-year-old, who is a four-time Japan Golf Tour winner, earned a spot in the Myrtle Beach with his top-10 finish.

“A 7-under round with two bogeys, so it's hard to be too disappointed. I was pleased to birdie hole 5, and on the sixth, I focused on getting my second shot close to give myself a birdie opportunity. Luckily, it hit the pin and dropped in (for eagle),” said the former world no. 1 amateur.

The event was also notable for the performance by young English amateur Kris Kim who finished in 65th place with a 6 under total 65th/-6) at 16 years of age.