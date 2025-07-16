Business Today
Tesla Costs Double In India Than It Does In China, Blow To Customers Or Impetus For 'Make In India'?

  New Delhi,
  Jul 16, 2025,
  Updated Jul 16, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

After years of delays, Tesla has officially arrived in India! On 15 July, 2025 Elon Musk's electric vehicle giant inaugurated its first showroom — the 'Tesla Experience Centre' — in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the showroom in Mumbai, inviting Tesla to manufacture in India. The much-anticipated Model Y will be Tesla’s first offering in India. For now, the cars will be sold as fully built imports, six units of the electric SUV have already landed. Tesla had expressed interest in India as early as 2016. But its India plans were hampered due to import duty concerns. The move follows key policy changes, including India's slash in import duties after PM Narendra Modi met Musk in the U.S. 5 months ago. The launch marks Tesla's official entry into the world's third-largest car market.

