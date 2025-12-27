Central govt notifies new Indian standard for bomb disposal systems

The government has released a new Indian Standard IS 19445:2025: Bomb Disposal Systems Performance Evaluation and Requirements aimed at strengthening India’s internal security preparedness and safety infrastructure amid rising risks from improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and unexploded munitions.

Its development was initiated following a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory (TBRL) of DRDO, reflecting the operational challenges faced by security forces and civilian agencies dealing with explosive threats across the country.

Indian armed forces, central armed police forces, state police units and civilian agencies routinely encounter unexploded bombs, IEDs and hand grenades in conflict zones, cantonment areas, airports and public spaces. Bomb disposal systems such as bomb blankets, bomb baskets and bomb inhibitors are commonly deployed to mitigate these risks. However, until now, India did not have a dedicated national framework to evaluate the performance and safety of such equipment objectively.

International standards related to bomb disposal systems are either restricted in access or not fully aligned with Indian threat profiles, munitions and operating conditions. The absence of a dedicated Indian Standard created a gap in uniform testing, certification and procurement of bomb disposal equipment, necessitating the development of a domestic benchmark.

IS 19445:2025 addresses this gap by laying down detailed performance evaluation criteria for bomb disposal systems, with a focus on blast loads and splinter effects. It specifies requirements for test equipment, test range conditions and evaluation procedures, and defines acceptance benchmarks to assess system effectiveness in a consistent and objective manner.

The standard is intended to serve as a reference for manufacturers, procurement agencies and accredited testing bodies by clearly defining test methodologies, apparatus and compliance requirements. It aims to improve operator safety, enhance reliability of equipment deployed in high-risk situations and ensure uniformity in evaluation practices across agencies.

IS 19445:2025 has been developed under the Arms and Ammunition for Civilian Use Sectional Committee, with a dedicated panel constituted for bomb disposal systems under the convenorship of TBRL, DRDO. The process involved inputs from defence and internal security agencies, central and state government bodies, research institutions, testing experts and domestic manufacturers to ensure operational relevance.