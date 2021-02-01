Netizens flood Twitter with memes as Sitharaman announces Budget 2021

When Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was announcing her third consecutive budget, social media users were busy doing what they do best -- make memes.

The Indian middle class was hooked onto news channels. When the Finance Minister was presenting the annual Budget, netizens came out with their own interpretations

Here's how some netizens reacted

While beginning her Budget 2021 speech, the Finance Minister said that it came in the most unprecedented times and the government is geared up to facilitate revival of the economy. In a first since Independence, the budget was paperless and Sitharaman ditched the traditional 'Bahi Khata' for a 'Made in India' tablet this year.

This budget has brought some good news for the youth as the Central government has proposed to amend the current apprenticeship law to ensure more opportunities. The Modi-led NDA government has also allocated Rs 50,000 crore over five years for this purpose and modalities have been worked out for national research foundation.

