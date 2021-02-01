Budget 2021 highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present first Budget today amid Covid-19 crisis

- Sensex has scaled the key 50,000 mark ahead of Budget on January 21. However, profit booking has taken index back to 46K level
- The govt may impose Covid-19 cess for high-income earners to earn revenue from income tax
- The government could focus more on offering incentives to private investments for public infrastructure development
- The pharmaceutical sector is expecting more reduction in duties to bring down the prices of medicines
- Expenditure on health sector is also likely to be raised amid the challenges
- Government is expected to focus on growth instead of containing fiscal deficit to put the pandemic-hit economy back on on growth path
- Middle class hit by Covid 19 pandemic expects government to announce measures to help increase its savings
- Government is expected to announce steps to further boost the economy and create jobs
- Finance minister is likely to announce raising of exemption limit under section 80C to Rs 2 lakh
- Upper limit on health insurance premiums under Section 80D is likely to be raised
- Centre could also make provisions for Covid-19 related expenses
- Tax deduction toward increased health expenses on account of Covid-19 is expected
- Centre's fiscal deficit is also going to swell to double of the 3.5 per cent of the GDP projected in February 2020
- Relief on income tax front is unlikely since coronavirus pandemic has badly affected government's finances
- Narendra Modi government to present its first Budget amid tough times of Covid-19 pandemic