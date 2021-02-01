Business Today
Budget 2021 highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present first Budget today amid Covid-19 crisis

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third consecutive Union Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2021

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | February 1, 2021 | Updated 07:37 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce steps to further boost the economy and create jobs in her third Budget speech today
  • Sensex has scaled the key 50,000 mark ahead of Budget on January 21. However, profit booking has taken index back to 46K  level
  • The govt may impose Covid-19 cess for high-income earners to earn revenue from income tax
  • The government could focus more on offering incentives to private investments for public infrastructure development
  • The pharmaceutical sector is expecting more reduction in duties to bring down the prices of medicines
  • Expenditure on health sector is also likely to be raised amid the challenges
  • Government is expected to focus on growth instead of containing fiscal deficit to put the pandemic-hit economy back on on growth path
  • Middle class hit by Covid 19 pandemic expects government to announce measures to help increase its savings
  • Government is expected to announce steps to further boost the economy and create jobs
  • Finance minister is likely to announce raising of exemption limit under section 80C to Rs 2 lakh
  • Upper limit on health insurance premiums under Section 80D is likely to be raised
  • Centre could also make provisions for Covid-19 related expenses
  • Tax deduction toward increased health expenses on account of Covid-19 is expected
  • Centre's fiscal deficit is also going to swell to double of the 3.5 per cent of the GDP projected in February 2020
  • Relief on income tax front is unlikely since coronavirus pandemic has badly affected government's finances
  • Narendra Modi government to present its first Budget amid tough times of Covid-19 pandemic
