Budget 2021 Live Updates: Will Modi govt deliver a budget like never before?

The Union Budget 2021 may well be a "budget like never before", as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed during pre-budget consultations in December. The budget, after all, is coming at a crucial time when the country's economy is recovering from a deadly pandemic, which caused several hundred deaths and the loss of livelihood for millions of Indians. When Sitharaman speaks in Parliament today, she'll have a twin task to deliver -- reviving the economy that was already shaking when Covid-19 hit the country in early 2020 and tackle challenges thrown by the pandemic swiftly. From the issues of rising unemployment to farmers' problems and stress in the economy's core sectors -- the country and the whole world will be closely watching what the Modi government 2.0 has to offer in this time of crisis.

7.25 AM: What auto sector is expecting?

The automobile and automotive component sectors have been braving low demand for the better part of three years due to a host of reasons - the absence of consumer confidence due to slowdown blues and liquidity crunch resulting from malaise in the NBFC sector to name a few. Now automakers are banking on two factors for a turnaround - a prospective rise in demand with COVID-19 fears driving preference for personal mobility, and projections of a robust economic recovery in the coming fiscal.

7.20 AM: What middle class is expecting?

Middle class would be expecting sops in the Union Budget 2020-21 to help overcome their problems. If anything, middle class taxpayers would expect certain tax reliefs so that they have more money in their hands out of their paychecks.

7.15 AM: Will market see LTCG tax reforms?

Union Budget 2021 is expected to come out with one of the most awaited announcements for Dalal Street - big-ticket reforms regarding Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) taxes, capital market reforms and policies from the financial markets' perspective. Market participants are expecting some relief that could boost investing sentiments and kickstart the capex cycle in the economy.

7.10 AM: What senior citizens expect from Budget?

Senior citizens also expect the FM Sitharaman to announce a full tax rebate on senior citizen saving scheme. Some senior citizen investment options, which provide a regular income, are bank fixed deposits, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS), Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), Floating Rate Savings Bonds 2020 and Immediate Annuity plans of life insurance companies.

7.00 AM: Budget 2021: Top 5 expectations of middle class

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted lives across the world, changing the way people save and spend their income. Key things middle class will be looking at:

Change in income tax slabs

Higher exemption under Section 80C

Support for health insurance and check-ups

Housing support

Job creation

6.55 AM: Key things to watch out for this budget

The finance minister is expected to announce measures to continue the nascent recovery seen in the economy. Here are the thing to watch out for in this year's Budget:

Fiscal deficit

Disinvestment target

Tax benefits for salaried class

Healthcare spending

Boost for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

6.50 AM: What's for railways?

Though there's no separate budget for railways any more, the government may have some major announcements for the strategically important sector. The railways had played a crucial role in ferrying migrant workers from major cities to their native areas after the first lockdown in India in March 2020. The Centre may announce a few Tejas trains, a dedicated railway line to move agri goods and some infrastructural upgradation of railways.

6.45 AM: How to watch Budget 2021 Live streaming

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the budget in the Parliament at 11 am on Monday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the budget in the Parliament at 11 am on Monday.

Live streaming of the Budget can be watched on Aaj Tak, India Today, and Lok Sabha TV channels

channels One can also watch on YouTube channels of PIB India, Aaj Tak, India Today, and Lok Sabha

One can simply go to YouTube and type on the search option "India Today live TV budget"

6.40 AM: Where to watch budget coverage?

This is the country's first budget post-coronavirus pandemic. The Finance Minister will start her Budget speech in Lok Sabha at 11 am. The Budget will be live telecast on India Today and Aaj Tak channels.

6.35 AM: FM has a difficult task to manage this time

With economic growth currently at a 10-year low, widening fiscal deficit, and inflation at its highest, FM Sitharaman has a difficult task to manage to steer the economy back on the growth track that has been marred by the coronavirus pandemic. Although the pandemic-induced economic shock has had a knock-on effect on almost all sectors of the economy, indicators show that some of them are recovering quickly, while others aren't that lucky yet.

6.30 AM: Can country spend more on infrastructure?

Right at the core of India's desperate bid to revive the economy lies the question whether the country can spend substantially more on infrastructure building to generate much higher demand in the economy. Something that can then create a ripple effect in the 100-plus allied and supporting industries to trigger a large scale consumption cycle across the Indian economy.

