Goa's iconic club Tito's sold; promoters allege harassment by politicians, govt officials

Promoters of Club Tito's in Goa have sold the club and other allied businesses following alleged "harassment" by government officials, local politicians, and non-governmental organisations, the club said on Monday. Tito's has been billed as the top destination to celebrate nightlife in Goa by many. The promoters have not disclosed the identity of the new owner yet.

Ricardo D'Souza, one of the promoters of the iconic and one of the state's oldest party clubs, said they have sold the entire business in Goa, and that many of those who work their club and other businesses could be left with no jobs.





"It is with sadness but with anger that we have sold our entire business in Goa. I personally have suffered the least as I was compensated adequately and even my future generations won't have to work," D'Souza said in a sarcastic Facebook post.



He said "he will also share some with our staff, but in the long term they now have no jobs''. Targeting local government officials, D'Souza said: "Can I please ask our officials to employ them as I do not ever plan any more business in Goa."



He explained that by "officials" he meant "all the harassing lot, like police, PDA (Planning and Development Authority), CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone), NGOs, panchayats and sarpanches, block development officers (BDO), and deputy collectors."



"I am very grateful to certain segments of the government like Dr. (Chief Minister Pramod) Sawant, the IAS officers, ex-staff, present staff, our neighbours, all my friends and family and the common people of Goa who all contributed to this great Brand called TITO'S. End of an Era!" D'Souza also added.



As per the official website of the club, Tito's was started in 1971 by Henry De Souza, who after travelling throughout the world, had decided to provide a place for all the expats to meet up at a unique place in Calangute, Goa. The club's official website claims since its opening in the 70s, it has played over 87,600 hours of music, hosted 16,425 parties and on average had 90,000 visitors every month.



