Tata Group has 28 firms, and these 4 companies rallied over 900%; key things to know

Tata Group companies, which has 28 listed firms in its portfolio, have delivered enormous return to investors in the past three years. The salt-to-software group is an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai. Established in 1868 by Jamsetji Tata, it is one of India's largest conglomerate, with products and services in over 150 countries, and operations in 100 countries across six continents. Below are 4 key things you should know about the Tata Group.

Stock Market Return: Data available with Ace Equity, CMIE Prowess and BSE showed that all 28 listed Tata companies have posted positive returns in the last three years. With a rally of 3,600 per cent, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) emerged as the top gainer in the list. The market valuation of the company increased to Rs 22,900 crore on September 13, 2022 from m-cap of Rs. 606 crore in September 13, 2019. It is followed by Tata Elxsi (up 1,300 per cent), Automotive Stampings and Assemblies (up 1,220 per cent), Tejas Networks (up 970 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products (up 378 per cent) market return in three years.

Market Capitalisation: Cumulative m-cap of all-listed Tata group firms stood over Rs 21.70 lakh crore as on September 13, 2022. The leader of the pack is IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with market valuation of Rs 11.80 lakh crore. The IT major ranked second after the energy-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries, which has a m-cap of Rs 17.70 lakh crore. Back to Tata group companies, TCS is followed by Titan Company with m-cap of Rs 2.40 lakh crore, Tata Motors (which has Rs 1.51 lakh crore), Tata Steel (Rs 1.32 lakh crore) and Tata Consumer Products (Rs 78,000 crore) makes up top five most valued Tata companies.

Net Profit: Net sales of all 28 listed Tata companies amount to a whopping Rs. 8.60 lakh crore, while they earned Rs.76,000 crore net profit in FY 22. The most profitable Tata company was Tata Steel with net profit of more than Rs 40,154 crore, with the second spot being held by TCS (with net profit at Rs 38,327 crore), followed by Titan Company (Rs 2173 crore), Tata Power Company (Rs 1741 crore) and Tata Communications (Rs 1482 crore).

Employment: Tata group is one of India biggest employment provider, and as per their official website, more than 9.35 lakh employees are working in Tata group firms. Company wise employment break up shows in FY 2022, Tata Consultancy Services had more than 590,000 employees, Tata Steel came second and had 36,000 employees, Tata Motors had 25,500 employees, Trent had 11,000 employees and Tata Elxsi had 9,300 employees.



