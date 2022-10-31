TCS added to Microsoft’s business applications 2022-2023 Inner circle

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been named as Microsoft’s business applications 2022-2023 Inner Circle, for the third consecutive year. Companies can be added to this group based on sales achievements that rank TCS in the top echelon of Microsoft Business Applications’ global network of partners.

According to TCS, the company has been helping clients across 30 industry domains and across geographies, devise and reimagine customer experience and drive purpose-led business transformations on Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud and Power Platform. "TCS drives and leads multi-horizon digital transformations at scale, and creates connected and personalised customer engagement."

TCS is currently investing in research and innovation and building intellectual property on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform to help set the stage for business model innovations and deliver greater speed-to-market, the company said.

Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS said that the team is delighted to be recognized as an Inner Circle partner for Microsoft Business Applications for the third consecutive year. "Using our domain expertise, contextual knowledge and deep capabilities on Microsoft Business Applications, TCS helps customers innovate at speed and scale, drive competitive differentiation, and achieve their growth ambitions."

Marianne Roling, General Manager Global Sales, Channels and Partners, Microsoft said that it’s been exciting to witness the journey of our partnership with TCS over the past few years. "TCS embraces Microsoft Cloud to deliver industry-led purpose driven digital transformation to our customers, solve crucial business challenges and drive tangible business value. It gives me immense pleasure to see TCS being recognized as Microsoft Business Application Inner Circle Partner for the Year for the third consecutive year."

TCS was also recognised in nine other global awards categories apart from winning the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Global SI & Advisory Digital Transformation, Retail & Consumer Goods, SAP on Azure, US Advisory Services, and US Financial Services and being the Finalists for Dynamics 365 Customer Service and Field Service and Dynamics 365 Sales.

Also read: 'Loyalty has gone for a toss': Millennials, moonlighting & start-ups

Also read: Q2 numbers of TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro are above expectations. What about Q3 outlook?