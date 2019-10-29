Flipkart received 3 sexual harassment complaints in FY19

Flipkart India in its annual filing of the last financial year disclosed it received three sexual harassment complaints. The documents sourced by business intelligence platform, Paper.vc, showed the company had disposed off one such complaint. Interestingly, the action taken against the complaint filed was that there was conciliation with an undertaking and apology by the respondent.

An official query sent to Flipkart to ascertain if this particular case related to former co-founder Binny Bansal remained unanswered. The other two complaints were pending for over three months till the end of March 31 this year. There is no clarity if those have already been addressed. In November 2018 after the exit of Sachin Bansal and soon after the Walmart -Flipkart deal, his close friend, co-founder and group CEO of Flipkart, Binny Bansal resigned following an investigation by the company into alleged 'serious personal misconduct'. The company in a statement had then said "Earlier today, Binny Bansal announced his resignation as CEO of Flipkart Group, effective immediately. Binny has been an important part of Flipkart since co-founding the company, but recent events risked becoming a distraction and Binny has made a decision to step down."

However the company did not further disclose the nature of allegations that were leveled against him. Announcing his exit from the company as the group CEO of Flipkart, Binny Bansal had said that he would remain to be large shareholder in the company and will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. In an emotional email that though he was contemplating stepping away from his current role for a while, his decision was accelerated by certain personal events that have taken place in the recent past.

He said "events relate to a claim of serious personal misconduct made against me, which was uncorroborated after a thorough investigation completed by an independent law firm. The allegations left me stunned and I strongly deny them". Binny further wrote "The investigation, however, did bring to light lapses in judgment, particularly a lack of transparency, related to how I responded to the situation. These have been challenging times for my family and me."

