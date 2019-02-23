Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 2: Despite mixed reviews, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's film earns 16.50 crore

Total Dhamaal directed by Indra Kapoor, has opened on a decent note at the domestic box-office. Although the adventure-comedy received mixed reviews from the critics, the film successfully earned a whopping Rs 16.50 crore at the box office on its opening day and registered 25 percent occupancy in morning shows.

Total Dhamaal also became the second highest opener of the year after the last week's release Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore on opening day). The numbers reflect a great start for the film at the Indian box office and are likely to increase over the weekend.

The total screen count of the film in India is 3,700 and overseas being 786, making it a total of 4486 screens worldwide.

Total Dhamaal, solo Hindi release of this week, is estimated to be made on a budget of Rs 105 crore all inclusive of prints and advertising cost. It is the third film in the Dhamaal series after Dhamaal that earned a total of Rs.32.5 crore in 2007 and its sequel Double Dhamaal collected Rs 45.06 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ' The film has opened well in mass circuits... Metroplexes are decent... Biz at plexes should grow in evening shows when family audience, generally, turns up.'

#TotalDhamaal - non-holiday release - creates dhamaal on Day 1... Biz multiplies as day progresses... Mass circuits rocking... Metros/plexes witness upward trend... Biz should grow on Day 2 and contribute to a big total over the weekend... Fri â¹ 16.50 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2019

The film is toplined by big star cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Johny Lever, Vijay Patkar, Esha Gupta, Sudesh Lahiri, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sonakshi Sinha. In comedy tale of 129-minutes, the characters use all kinds of transport, air, land or water available to reach their final destination and also face the weirdest and predictable hiccups in between.

India Today reviewer Lakshana Palat gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and said, "The little respite in this adventure-comedy is the pairing of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, who prove that they still have the same impeccable chemistry and partnership almost two decades later. While Ajay Devgn gives a fair performance with his poorly written character and punches, it's surprisingly the otherwise fantastic Sanjay Mishra who is a letdown. Overall, the film fails with its comedy and punch-lines and leaves you with a headache."

