CoinDCX is among the first Virtual Digital Assets exchanges in India to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard

CoinDCX, India's leading and most valued crypto exchange, is proud to announce that our Information Security Management System is certified ISO/IEC 27001 standard, aligned with the most recent 2022 version of ISO/IEC 27001. This accomplishment demonstrates CoinDCX’s commitment to robust information security practices. Due to the fact that only a very limited number of organizations qualify for the 2022 version, this milestone demonstrates how proactive the company is in implementing the latest technologies in its industry.

CoinDCX is among the first Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) exchanges in India to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard by BSI.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard is a globally recognized information security standard developed and maintained by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). ISO is an independent, non-governmental organization that develops “market-relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.” As a result of achieving ISO/IEC certification, CoinDCX strengthens its commitment to a ‘customer-first’ approach.

Expressing pride in being recommended for ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder of Okto & CoinDCX, stated, “Through this ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, CoinDCX reinforces its unwavering commitment to safeguarding user data and maintaining impeccable security standards. These certifications instill confidence in CoinDCX's users, assuring them that their personal information and assets are protected from potential risks. I commend the efforts of CoinDCX's security team for making this achievement possible.”

Sridhar Govardhan, Head of Information Security, of CoinDCX said, “Our relentless commitment towards strengthening information security is demonstrated by our ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. Compliance is of utmost importance to us, it also shows how committed we are to a safe digital ecosystem. This accomplishment demonstrates our dedication to upholding the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and our commitment to keeping the faith our stakeholders have placed in us.”

Theuns Kotze, Managing Director, Assurance IMETA at BSI said "BSI would like to congratulate the team at CoinDCX on their information security certification. This helps to demonstrate CoinDCX’s commitment to excellence in information security and its dedication to establishing digital trust with its clients and stakeholders.”

In the coming years, CoinDCX will conduct yearly surveillance audits to ensure its continued alignment with the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard. The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard sets a commendable industry precedent, highlighting the critical importance of prioritizing information security and data privacy. As the VDA landscape continues to evolve in India, CoinDCX remains committed to leading with the highest security standards, regulatory adherence, and user data safeguarding. CoinDCX's dedication to transparency and reliability within the VDA ecosystem is also augmented through regular publication of third-party audits and Proof of Reserve report.