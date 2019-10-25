Dhanteras 2019: Jewellers offer attractive discounts, cashbacks on gold purchase

Dhanteras 2019 has brought attractive discount offers for customers this festive season. Leading jewellery firms such as PC Jeweller, Tanishq and Senco Gold have announced festive season offers and cashbacks on select gold and diamond products to attract customers. In India, purchase of gold and utensils is considered auspicious on Dhanteras, which is being celebrated across the country today. With gold prices hovering near Rs 38,000 per 10 gm mark, down from last month's record high of about Rs 40,000 per 10 gm, demand for gold is likely to rise this festive season. Here's a look at offers various jewellers have announced ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali this festive season.

PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller is offering a discount of up to 7% on purchase of gold coins through online mode. It has announced a discount of up to 35% on diamond jewellery, making charges of gold jewellery, silver jewellery and articles. The jeweller is also giving a flat 10% discount on making charges of gold coins.

The firm is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 18,000 on buying Dhanteras jewellery vouchers from Paytm. This offer is valid from October 25, 2019, to October 31, 2019, PC Jeweller said on its website - pcjeweller.com. Customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank can get up to five per cent cashback (up to Rs 5,000) on minimum transaction of Rs 25,000. The cashback scheme is valid for both online and offline stores through the use of both debit and credit cards, PC Jeweller said.

Tanishq

Tanishq is offering up to 25 per cent discount on making charges of gold jewellery. The jeweller is also offering 25 per cent discount on the full value of diamond jewellery. The offer is valid in selected cities and on selected dates, Tanishq said on its official website - tanishq.co.in. Additionally, customers will get discount of Rs 1,000 if they buy jewellery worth above Rs 14,000 with HDFC cards.

Malabar Golds and Diamonds

If you plan to buy jewellery from Malabar Golds and Diamonds this Dhanteras and Diwali, the jeweller is offering one free gold coin with every purchase of gold jewellery worth Rs 15,000, according to the official website -malabargoldanddiamonds.com.

The jeweller has announced customer would get two free gold coins with every purchase of diamond jewellery worth Rs 15,000.

The jeweller has announced a festive offer which runs from October 18 to October 27 under which customers can get 5% extra cashback on purchase of jewellery via a SBI card, the firm says on its website. This offer - which is valid till October 31, 2019 - is available only for online purchases. Additionally, SBI card customers can get 5 per cent extra cashback, which is valid till October 27, 2019.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers has announced Diwali offers including giveaways in the form of 3 lakh gold coins to its customers globally.

Candere Jewellery

Under one of its campaigns on digital platforms to encourage budget buying, Candere Jewellery is running a special gold rate protection scheme and are offering discounts of up to 60 per cent on marking charges and flat 2 per cent off on gold coins during festivals

Senco Gold and Diamonds

Senco Gold and Diamonds has announced Dhanteras Dhanvriddhi festival. The jeweller is offering flat Rs 600 discount on gold, diamond and platinum jewellery on purchase of or below Rs 20,000 by using a promo code DHAN600. On purchase of gold, diamond and platinum jewellery above Rs 20,000, customers can get Rs 1,900 by using DHAN1900 as the promo code. The offer which is valid from October 21 to 27, 2019 is not applicable to gold and silver coins and bars.

In another offer, the jeweller is offering assured three times free silver on purchase of gold, and assured gold free on purchase of diamond. It is also giving 20 per cent discount on platinum jewellery making charges and assured gift with every purchase. This offer is applicable till October 31, 2019.

By Aseem Thapliyal