Happy Dhanteras 2019: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp status, stickers and wallpapers

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, is the first day in the festival of Diwali. Dhanteras is the combination of two words--Dhan means wealth and Teras means 13th day of the cycle of moon. Hence Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Karthik.

On this day, people buy utensils, gold, metal other jewellery to bring good luck.

In this festival people worship Lord Yamraj, Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, Lord Dhanwantri (God of Ayurveda).

Why is Dhanteras celebrated

On this day, devotees worship Lord Kubera, who is known as the God of Wealth and Goddess Lakshmi. According to ancient Hindu mythology, when asuras (devils) and devas (gods) were performing samudra manthan (churning of the ocean) to seek amrit (divine nectar) of immortality, Lord Dhanteras or Dhanwantari emerged from this churning carrying a 'kalash' of elixir. And for this reason, people purchase new utensils from the market and worship them.

This year Dhanteras is celebrated on October 25, a day before Diwali. The auspicious puja time for Dhanteras is from 7:08 pm to 08:13 pm.

Here are Dhanetras messages to wish your loved ones:

1. Dhanteras ka ye pyara tyohar,

Jeevan me laye khushiya appar,

MATA LAXMI viraje aapke dwaar,

Sabhi kamna aapki kare sweekar.

HAPPY DHANTERAS.

2. Deep Jalte Jagmagate Rahe,

Hum Aapko Aap Hame Yaad Aate Rahe,

Jab Tak Zindagi Hai, Dua Hai Hamari

Aap Chand Ki Tarah Jagmagate Rahe.

Happy Dhanteras!!

3. Adorn Our Lives Else Trite With

Sparklers That Motley Skies

As Soaring Spirits Of Powder

Wander Let Us Thank The Heavenly

Might, In This Festive Season

Of Lights. Happy Dhanteras!!

4. Dear Godess Lakshmi Bless The

Reciepent Of This Message With

Thirteen Times Dhan On This

Dhan Teras Happy Dhanteras!

May goddess gve 10 thngs in life

5. D=Dhan

H=Health

A=Anand

N=Nature

T=Talent

E=Enjoyment

R=Romance

A=Aitbar

S=Saubhagya

H=Honesty

Sun glows for a day,

Candle for an hour,

Matchstick for a minute,

But a wish can glow days forever,

...So here is my wish for glowing Dhanteras, glowing life!!

