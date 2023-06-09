Petrol and diesel price chart on 9 June: Check rates of Delhi, Mumbai, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on June 9: Oil marketing companies in India have kept the petrol and diesel rates nearly the same on June 9 in the major cities. On Friday, petrol was Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, while diesel price is Rs 89.62 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre after taxes, while diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre, inclusive of taxes.

In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price is available at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel are inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Here’s a look at fuel prices in major cities:

Cities Petrol price on June 9 Diesel price on June 9 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.77 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.86 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.34 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.42 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.56 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.75 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 96.93 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

The oil prices, which are controlled by public sector companies including BPCL, IOCL, and HPCL, have not seen any major revision since last one year. The last major revision in fuel rates was done on May 21, 2022, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the overall excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Oil prices worldwide

Oil prices on Friday saw a dip on the back of demand concerns over tighter supply from global producers and a possible nuclear deal between the United States and Iran. Any possible deal in this regard to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, which the Trump administration had voided, would likely include the US waiving sanctions on purchase of Iranian oil.

West Texas Intermediate fell as much as 4.8 per cent before paring losses and settling near $71 a barrel. Brent crude futures dropped 36 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $75.60 a barrel.

“Crude oil prices witnessed very high price volatility and plunged nearly $3 per barrel following a rumor that Iran and the US are reaching a nuclear deal. WTI prices slipped below $70 per barrel. Crude oil prices also fell after a record increase in the US jobless claims increased fears of slowdown and demand concerns. However, weakness in the dollar index and supply concerns from the OPEC+ nations supported crude oil prices at lower levels. Crude oil has support at $69.80–69.00 and resistance at $71.70–72.40 in today’s session. In INR terms, crude oil has support at Rs 5,810-5,740, while resistance is at Rs 5,980–6,050,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.