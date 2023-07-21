Petrol and diesel price chart on July 21: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices July 21: Petrol and diesel rates were kept constant across all major cities on Friday, July 21. Rates of petrol and diesel have been on the same level over the last one year following a major tweaking in rates on May 21, 2022. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a welcome move, cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, the prices have seen minor ups and downs in some states.

On Friday, July 21, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices touched Rs 106.31 per litre, which is the highest among all the metropolitan cities. The diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter.

In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre.

The fuel prices have seen some minor revisions in some states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana. As per the latest price chart, petrol has become cheaper by 35 paise in Noida and is being sold at Rs 96.65 a litre. Diesel price has fallen by 32 paise to Rs 89.82 a litre.

In Patna, petrol has fallen by 27 paise to Rs 107.32 a liter and diesel by 25 paise to Rs 94.11 a litre. In Gurugram, petrol has become cheaper by 22 paise to Rs 96.89 a liter today, while diesel is selling at Rs 89.76.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.89

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62

Diesel: Rs 89.81

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Global crude oil

Oil prices settled marginally higher on Thursday on lower US crude inventories and strong crude imports by China, but a weaker demand outlook kept investors cautious. September Brent futures climbed 18 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to settle at $79.64 a barrel, Reuters reported.

August US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 28 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at $75.63 a barrel. The August WTI contract expires on Thursday. The more active September WTI crude settled 36 cents higher at $75.65.

"Crude oil prices gained in early trades but were unable to hold on to their gains after the dollar index crossed 100.50 marks. Decline in the U.S. jobless claims increased the probability of a Fed rate hike in the upcoming policy meetings, which may limit gains of crude oil in the near term. However, supply concerns from OPEC+ nations and Chinese stimulus hopes will support prices. Easing inflation in the U.S. and U.K. could also aid prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $75.60–74.90 and resistance is at $76.90–77.40 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,150-6,085, while resistance is at Rs 6,310–6,390," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Strong economic data, low employment and cooler inflation over a year since the Fed began one of its most aggressive rate hiking campaigns in history has supported US oil demand this year. The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by another 25 bps to the 5.25 -5.50 per cent range next week for a final time this rate-tightening cycle.

